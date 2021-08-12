Evalena Flores: Mom of 2 Brothers Who Shot Dead Ella French Arrested after She Barges into Hospital and Kicks Cops [VIDEO]

The mother of the two brothers charged in the murder of Chicago police officer Ella French was involved in a scuffle with police and guards and kicked them, while she was being arrested after barging into the hospital where one of her sons is being treated. Evalena Flores, 41, was arrested at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn just.

In one of three first-person Facebook live videos, Flores is heard yelling at nurses: "I want to see my son. Emonte Morgan." Morgan, 21, is charged with fatally shooting French and critically wounding another officer during a traffic stop in West Englewood on Saturday night. His brother, Eric Morgan, 22, is also facing weapons charges.

Like Son Like Mother

Police said that the mother of the two brothers has been arrested for creating ruckus at the hospital. The woman in the video is presumably Flores given that the outfit and the appearance in the videos match her mugshots. Police said the videos are "of interest to our investigation."

Flores is seen in the video running and yelling at nurses, "Monty! Monty!" and further shouts, "Don't touch me" when confronted by police and hospital security in the hallway.

The confrontation at the hospital occurred hours before both brothers were denied bail at separate court hearings. Prosecutors said both of them have made admissions in the killing.

In the second minute-long Facebook live video Flores is seen going up the elevator.

Throwing Tantrums

The third Facebook Live video, which is four-minute long, shows Flores's trying to barge into the hospital and then struggling with police, following which she was arrested.

The hospital security guards can be heard in the video requesting her: "Stop. Please, stop" but she yells, "Let me see my son."

The video goes dark for nearly a minute, but Flores is can be heard. She continues to shout at the top of her voice: "Let me see my son" and "Monty, I love you."

When the video returns, the camera catches a glimpse of Flores in cuffs and records the conversation between the officers and Flores as they head out of the hospital, where she admits to having mace.

Police are still investigating the entire incident and believe that Emonte is the alleged triggerman who shot French. He has been charged with murder and is currently being treated in the hospital for injuries sustained during the shootout.

Earlier, Flores said in a two-minute monologue video from her car that her boys' side of the story isn't being told but said she couldn't speak too much about it.

After her arrest police said that the videos too are being investigated. "Flores's attempt was thwarted by the actions of two Chicago Police Officers and Christ Hospital Public Safety Officers who were on scene," police said in a statement. She has been charged with misdemeanor battery, resisting a peace officer and criminal trespass.