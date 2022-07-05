Chilling Video Shows Highland Park Shooter Robert Crimo Opening Burst of Fire at Crowd; Rode Car With 'Pussymobile' Written on It

Graphic video showing 22-year-old Robert Bobby Crimo opening a burst of fire at the crowd during the Fourth of July parade has emerged on social media. The amateur rapper, who goes by the name Awake, was arrested following a police chase in Lake Forest, Illinois.

The mass shooting left six dead and several injured. Several videos have emerged on social media showing people running for cover as the gunman fired dozens of shots on the parade route.

Crimo Arrested After Police Pursuit

The chilling clip appears to have been shot from an apartment window on the parade route. The 32-second recording begins with a volley of shots being fired as people start running screaming for the lives.

After pausing for few seconds, the firing resumes and continues for few more moments. The New York Post reported that the video was initially posted on Twitter by Breaking 4 News. Multiple folding chairs placed on the streets are seen strewn across as crowd runs for cover.

Earlier, describing the shooter as a white man with dark hair, the police said that he was armed and dangerous. "This individual is believed to have been responsible for what happened," said Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said adding that a "significant amount of digital evidence" helped investigators lead to the suspect.

Crimo Rode Electric Bike, Played Loud Music

Crimo was finally arrested at an intersection near Lake Forest following a police pursuit. The video of the arrest, which has emerged on social media, shows the silver Honda Fit, standing at an intersection as cops repeatedly give instructions to the driver. The driver is then seen coming out of the vehicle with his hands up in the air.

Crimo, an amateur rapper who goes by the name Awake, had posted a series of disturbing videos on his social media handles. Speaking to Daily Beast, a neighbor said that the shooter would ride on an electric bicycle playing heavy metal music. He also had a car with "pussymobile" written across it.

"The family's been in the area for a long time. We don't really know him, but we see him riding around the neighborhood. We never had any interaction with him, other than we just see him driving around," said the neighbor.

It was also revealed that Crimo is son of a business owner who unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Highland Park in 2019.