Chilling Video Captures Moment Woman Dies After Being Sucked into Boat's Propeller While Trying to Retrieve Her Flip-Flops in Colombia [GRAPHIC]

A female tourist was dragged into a boat propeller and killed after jumping into the sea to get back her flip-flops. Natalia Andrea Larranaga Fajardo, 26, jumped into the sea after she saw her flip-flops floating on water in Colombia, but was tragically killed after being swept into the boat's propeller as onlookers screamed in horror.

A chilling video has emerged that shows the woman screaming as lifeguards and a rescue team rushed to save her. Fajardo was mortally wounded and rushed to the hospital where she died shortly after owing to excessive loss of blood. The incident has left other tourists shocked and devastated.

Spine-Chilling Death

The incident happened on November 27, when Fajardo, a Californian, reportedly dove into the sea to retrieve her flip-flops. Onlookers screamed in horror as Fajardo was struck by the vessel and was swept into the propeller the moment she jumped into the water.

She began to bleed profusely after suffering terrible injuries to her legs and lower back in the waves off White Wata Beach in San Andres. The viral video shows onlookers screaming as lifeguards try to save her.

Jet skis were used to transport her quickly to the island's hospital, where she endured numerous blood transfusions and an operation to repair her arteries. Additionally, she had to be revived by medical personnel after having a cardiac arrest.

Doctors still tried to save her and operated on her. Following that she was shifted to the ICU. However, in the early hours of the next morning she once again suffered another cardiac arrest and finally died.

According to reports, 24 vacationers and two staff members were on board the accidental boat.

"The vessel has been immobilized and its two crew members have been placed at the disposal of the relevant authorities by the Coast Guard of the Colombian Navy as part of the due process of investigation," Dimar - Colombia's maritime authority - said in a statement.

Tragic End

Swimmers at San Andres were urged to stay away from moving boats and to alert the crew if they were going into the sea. The incident follows the death the son of a Spanish-Venezuelan millionaire banker kid, who had jumped overboard and was killed by the propeller of a boat.

Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez, 31, lost his life approximately six miles off the coast of Key Largo, Florida, while attempting to save his finacee who had fallen from a 60-foot boat.

He was the youngest son of Banesco founder Juan Carlos Escotet Rodriguez, who is worth $3.5billion, per Forbes.

Escotet Alviarez and his fiance Andrea Montero, both 30 years old, were competing as anglers in an Ocean Reef Club event when the tragedy happened. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Escotet Alviarez was struck by the propeller as soon as he entered the water and died from his wounds.