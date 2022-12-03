Hunter Biden Introduced VP Dad Joe Biden to Top Executive of Ukrainian Energy Company as Elon Musk Says He Will Release Files on 'Hunter Biden Story'

Hunter Biden introduced his father, the then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a senior executive at a Ukrainian energy company, less than a year prior to the elder Biden exerting pressure on Ukrainian government officials to dismiss a prosecutor who was looking into the company, according to reports.

Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, allegedly sent Hunter Biden a message of appreciation on April 17, 2015, mentioning the never-before-seen meeting, approximately a year after Hunter Biden joined the Burisma board at a rumored salary of up to $50,000 per month. This comes as Twitter CEO Elon Musk, on Friday, announced to release the hidden details on the microblogging site for censoring the "Hunter Biden story."

Murky Association with Bidens

The emails obtained by The New York Post from Hunter's laptop reveal that he took the initiative to introduce his father Joe Biden to a senior executive in Burisma. A year later, the senior Biden put pressure on Ukrainian government officials to dismiss a prosecutor who was looking into the company.

"Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It's realty [sic] an honor and pleasure," the email reads, the outlet reported.

Another email from May 2014 reveals Pozharskyi, who is thought to be Burisma's third executive, requesting Hunter's "advice on how you could use your influence" for the benefit of the business.

The explosive letter is part of a sizable cache of data seized from a laptop computer and refutes Joe Biden's claims that he has "never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings."

Among the other content that was retrieved from the laptop is a 12-minute pornographic film that purports to show Hunter, who has openly admitted to having addiction issues, smoking crack while performing a sex act with an unnamed lady. There are also a number of additional sexually explicit photographs.

The person who brought in the water-damaged MacBook Pro for repair never paid for the work or obtained it, as well as a hard drive on which its information was saved, according to the shop owner, who said he made numerous attempts to get in touch with the client.

Although the store owner was unable to positively identify the client as Hunter Biden, he did note that the laptop was covered in a sticker from the Beau Biden Foundation, which was founded in memory of Hunter's late brother and former Delaware attorney general.

The computer and hard drive were both taken by the FBI in December after the shop owner claims to have informed the authorities of their presence, according to images of a Delaware federal subpoena provided to the NY Post.

Dirty Business

The shop owner claims that before handing over the laptop, he copied the hard drive and later delivered it to former Mayor Rudy Giuliani's attorney, Robert Costello. The hard drive was shown to NY Post by Steve Bannon, a former adviser to President Trump, in late September, and Giuliani gave the publication a copy of it on Sunday.

During a visit to Kiev in December 2015, less than eight months after Pozharskyi thanked Hunter Biden for introducing him to his father, the vice president allegedly threatened to withhold a $1 billion US loan guarantee in order to exert pressure on Ukrainian leaders Petro Poroshenko and Arseniy Yatsenyuk to fire prosecutor general Viktor Shokin.

"I looked at them and said: I'm leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you're not getting the money," Biden infamously bragged to the Council on Foreign Relations in 2018.

"Well, son of a bitch. He got fired."

According to Shokin, he had "specific plans" to look into Burisma at the time of his termination in March 2016 that "included interrogations and other crime-investigation procedures into all members of the executive board, including Hunter Biden."

According to Joe Biden, Shokin's removal was wanted by the US due to US and EU concerns about corruption.

Meanwhile, in the email from May 12, 2014, which was sent soon after Hunter joined the Burisma board, Pozharskyi tried to get Hunter Biden to use his political clout to support the business

The communication was sent to Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's business partner and a current member of the Burisma board, with the subject line "urgent issue."

According to the NY Post, Pozharskyi said that "the representatives of new authorities in power tend to quite aggressively approach N. Z. unofficially with the aim to obtain cash from him."

Although N.Z. in the email isn't identified, it seems to be a reference to Mykola Zlochevsky, the founder of Burisma, whose first name is a Ukrainian version of "Nicholas."

When the alleged shakedown failed, "they proceeded with concrete actions" in the form of "one or more pretrial proceedings," Pozharskyi wrote.

"We urgently need your advice on how you could use your influence to convey a message / signal, etc .to stop what we consider to be politically motivated actions," he added.

In response, Hunter Biden said he was in Doha, Qatar, with Archer and enquired about "the formal accusations (if any) being made against Burisma."

"Who is ultimately behind these attacks on the company? Who in the current interim government could put an end to such attacks?" he added.

The conversation took place on the same day that Burisma announced the addition of Hunter Biden to its board of directors. According to a news release that has since been removed from Burisma's website, Biden was given responsibility for the company's "legal unit and will provide support for the Company among international organizations."

This comes as Musk said on Friday that he would remove any information that was being withheld due to the "Hunter Biden story" being censored. Taking to Twitter, Musk said, "What really happened with the Hunter Biden story suppression by Twitter will be published on Twitter at 5 pm ET!"

"This will be awesome," he added in a separate tweet with a popcorn emoji to spice up his post. Musk further tweeted, "Will include live Q and A" and "We're double-checking some facts, so probably start live tweeting in about 40 mins".

The New York Post's 2020 exclusive article about the contentious email that was found from a laptop belonging to US President Joe Biden's son Hunter is being scooped out once again by Musk, who bought Twitter last month.