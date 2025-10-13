Chilling Video Captures Moment Small Plane Crashes Into 18-Wheeler Trailer Near Texas Airfield Killing Two People [WATCH]

Two people were killed on Sunday afternoon when a plane crashed near a Texas airfield, slamming into an 18-wheeler and several trailers before erupting into flames, according to local officials and dramatic footage from the scene. The plane plunged nose-first before skidding across the pavement at high speed, surveillance footage obtained by WFAA shows.

It then slammed into an 18-wheeler and several trailers, flipping upright as it exploded into flames. Thick clouds of smoke billowed from the wreckage, which was visible for miles away. One witness told the outlet that they heard a loud explosion before a panicked customer ran inside, begging someone to call the police, the outlet reported.

Nose-Dived Into 18-Wheeler Trailer

Lauren Anderson, another eyewitness, described seeing a massive black cloud of smoke rising nearly 100 feet into the air before it began to fade once emergency crews arrived on the scene. "Honestly, it kind of just looks like nothing even happened. It's like a weird feeling, knowing something did," Anderson told The New York Times of the clean-up.

The deadly crash took place in Tarrant County near Hicks Airfield, the Fort Worth Fire Department confirmed.

Hicks Airfield is located between Fort Worth Alliance Airport and Fort Worth Meacham Airport, just west of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

The two victims have not yet been identified, and authorities have not confirmed whether anyone else in the area was injured.

Fire Contained, Investigation Launched

Fire officials told CBS News that the blaze has now been brought under control. The FAA has taken the lead in investigating the crash.

Just a day before, a helicopter went down near a row of palm trees on the edge of Huntington Beach, California, while crews were preparing for an auto and aircraft showcase.

Five people, including a child, were hospitalized with injuries from the crash.

The helicopter was piloted by Eric Nixon, a well-known aerial stuntman. According to his father-in-law, Nixon suffered broken ribs, crushed vertebrae, and multiple bruises.