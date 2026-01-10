Chilling Video Captures Moment Renee Nicole Good Tries to Block Road for Four Minutes So that Wife Could Start Filming Before ICE Agent Shot Her Dead

Surveillance footage shows that Renee Nicole Good appeared to block the road with her SUV for four minutes before she was shot and killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross. Good, 37, was shot thrice in Minneapolis on Wednesday afternoon after allegedly refusing officers' orders to exit her vehicle.

The newly released video shows that roughly 20 seconds after the maroon Honda Pilot stopped on the street, a passenger—believed to be her wife, Rebecca Good—got out of the vehicle and later began recording the encounter. Good then repositioned her SUV, appearing to block the street, though the grainy footage shows other vehicles were still able to drive around her.

Chilling Moment of Death

ICE agent Jonathan "Jon" Ross soon arrived, followed by several other federal agents who surrounded Good's car, turning the scene tense within moments. One agent reached for her door and ordered her to get out, according to reports. As Good appeared to move the SUV forward, Ross fired three shots in rapid succession as she drove away.

The newly released video does not capture what happened next. Authorities say Good lost control of the vehicle and crashed after the shooting.

There has been speculation about the role of Good's wife, Rebecca, who had admitted bringing her to an anti-ICE protest. Rebecca is seen outside the car holding a camera during Ross's confrontation with Good, though it remains unclear exactly when she began recording or what prompted her to do so.

Ross has been accused of murder by outraged Democrats, but he has received full support from the Trump administration, which claims he acted in self-defense when it seemed that Good was trying to run him over with her car.

Invited Death

Friends of Good say she was involved in a network of activists organized through her six-year-old son's charter school, who were actively opposing ICE operations.A mother named Leesa, whose child attended the same school as Good's son, described Good as "a warrior" who "died doing what was right."

She added that Good had received extensive training on how to deal with ICE agents and was careful about what to do and what to avoid.

"I know she was doing the right thing," Leesa said. "I've watched the video many times, but I also know the kind of person she was—she acted with courage and conviction."

The Southside Family Charter School has emphasized a focus on social justice and encourages students to engage in political and social activism.

Good and her wife Rebecca had moved to the area the previous year and enrolled their young son in the school. After Donald Trump's 2024 election victory, they are believed to have briefly moved to Canada before ultimately settling in Minneapolis.

Through her growing involvement in the school community, Good was eventually introduced to ICE Watch — an informal network of activists focused on monitoring and disrupting ICE raids in the sanctuary city.