Chilling Video Captures Moment Police Chase and Arrest Casey White While Vickey White Shoots Herself in the Head [GRAPHIC]

A dramatic video has emerged that captures the moment police arrested Alabama murder suspect Casey White and former jail guard Vicky White after a short but thrilling car chase that ended in with the fugitive woman shooting herself in the head. The video, which was shot by a passing motorist, has since gone viral.

Vicky White, 56, and Casey White, 38, were captured Monday afternoon after an 11-day manhunt that spanned multiple states. However, Vicky White died from her injuries after shooting herself in the head. Police were frantically looking for Vicky White and Casey White after the jail guard sneaked Casey out of prison and then the two went on the run.

Terrifying Moment

According to Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding, the pair was discovered at a motel and led authorities on a brief automobile chase through Evansville that lasted "less than a couple of minutes." A motorist captured the frantic scene in Evansville, Indiana, as authorities swooped in on the couple's Cadillac.

The multi-vehicle chase came to a stop when the two careened off the road after cops deployed a "spike belt,". US Marshals also collided with them to bring them to a halt.

Casey White surrendered after their car overturned. Vicky White, who was driving the car, was found pinned inside with a gunshot wound to the head, according to US Marshal Matt Keely.

The entire episode was captured by the motorist. As sirens blared, the astonished man behind the camera delivered a running description of the arrest.

"I swear to God, I'm looking at it right now! They just got him!" he tells someone on his phone, excitedly saying the two were caught at his workplace car park. "Holy sâ€”, they got him! The just dragged him out!" he can be heard saying.

However, the motorist didn't know that Vicky White had already shot herself in the head by then. So, he can be heard saying in the video that Vickey white is still inside the vehicle.

Tragic End

Casey is also seen being carried away in handcuffs by at least a dozen law enforcement personnel in the footage. Vicky White and Casey White who were in a secret relationship were on the run for 10 days after she helped him escape prison.

However, their love affair had a tragic end with one behind the bars again, while the other killed herself.

Police believe that the car overturned because it lost control after Vicky shot herself in the head. The Vandenburgh County Coroner said she died at 7:06 p.m. on Monday, according to WHNT reporter Emily Moessner.

Vickey, an assistant director of corrections, faced up to 10 years in prison for aiding Casey, a confessed killer who was already serving 75 years in prison, escaping jail. The two were to be sent to Lauderdale County, Alabama, to face charges related to their escape. Casey will also be charged with capital murder in connection with a 2015 killing.

Police said that they learned that Vicky and Casey were staying at a hotel in Indiana and set up surveillance, according to US Marshal Marty Keely of the Northern District of Alabama. Police were about to reach the hotel when Vicky donned a wig and hopped behind the wheel of the Cadillac with Casey.

According to AL.com, police performed a "rolling surveillance" until they pursued down the automobile, slammed it, and it turned over.

"We got Casey White out who immediately announced that his wife had shot herself in the head and that he didn't do it,'' Keely said, adding that the two were not married.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said he was feeling "pretty down" after his former employee was pronounced dead.

"This has ended a very stressful and challenging week and a half,'' Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said. "It ended the way that we knew it would â€“ they are in custody."