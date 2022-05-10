Vicky White Shoots Herself and Dies; Alabama Jail Break Ends in Sex-Driven Drama and Dramatic Car Chase

The dramatic love story of Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and her murder suspect lover Casey White came to a tragic end on Monday after the former shot herself while leading the US Marshals in a car chase in Indiana.

Vicky and Casey were on the run for the last 11 days and traveled north from Florence, Alabama, up to Evansville, Indiana. A US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found them in a motel, 219 miles away from the Alabama prison from where they tried to escape in a car.

While being chased by the cops, Vicky, who was driving, shot herself in the head. It was 10 years in jail for helping Casey that compelled Vicky to end her life.

In report published by Fox News, Vicky and Casey abandoned cars while travelling in Tennessee and Indiana. However, a car wash owner seeing Casey White on May 3. The Ford F-150 pickup which the couple used for a few days was replaced by gray Cadillac which Vicky was driving on Monday when she shot herself.

Vicky was taken to the hospital where she scummed to her injuries at CT Deaconess Hospital and her autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

At the same time, the social media followers have once again come up with mixed reactions on the developments in the case.

According to a report published by Daily Mail, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton had stated that Casey White wanted to die when he was arrested in 2015. He could try to shoot at the cops so as to get shot in response, shared Singleton.

