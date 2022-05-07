Is Runaway Alabama Jail Official Vicky White Dead? Speculations on Social Media After Getaway Car Found 'Locked and Abandoned'

The getaway car used by disgraced jail guard Vicky White and her lover, escaped convict Casey Cole White, was found abandoned on a rural Tennessee road.

Reportedly, White and Casey, described as 6'9" monster' escaped after she was supposed to be taking him to court. While the duo left the jail premise in a police vehicle, they moved over to the orange Ford Edge, bought by White under a fake name.

Car Abandoned Following Mechanical Problem

Casey had been serving 75-year sentence for a murder at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County before he was brought to Lauderdale County on August 3, 2020 for questioning. At that time Vicki was the investigator who questioned him for almost three months before he was charged with murder on October 2, 2020. Reportedly, the duo got into a relationship during this time.

The New York Post reported that the officials claimed that the couple abandoned their orange getaway car hours after their alleged escape. It was found locked and abandoned near the corner of Smithson Road and Banner Adams Road in College Grove. "Obviously they were taking the back roads," Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton was quoted by the outlet.

"Because it was abandoned so quickly, they probably had mechanical problems with it. It was abandoned pretty much in the middle of nowhere on the side of a country road where it would obviously draw attention and be found," Singleton added.

Social Media Speculations

As the chase for the escaped couple gains momentum, social media was rife with speculations about the death of the former jail boss. "Why do I have a suspicion that Vicky White is already dead?" tweeted a user.

"I bet Vicky White is already dead in a ditch someplace. She might deserve that for being so stupid!" wrote another.

"Am I the only one who feels Vicky White is likely dead? Used as an flunkie to help Casey White escape. Once he got the cash, car, and opportunity he got rid of the hassle of hiding in numbers?" opined a user.

"Casey White Vicky White You can't make this stuff up. She's either dead or they're fvcking their brains out right now," read a tweet.