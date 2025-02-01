Chilling Video Captures Moment Medevac Jet Explodes In Front of Drivers after Plummeting on to Busy Philadelphia Street [WATCH]

A small medevac jet carrying six people, including a young patient and her mother, crashed into a Philadelphia neighborhood on Friday night, resulting in multiple casualties and triggered a massive explosion that lit up the night sky. Chilling footage captures the heart-stopping moment the aircraft plummeted to the ground before erupting into flames.

Dashcam video from a car stopped at a traffic light on Cottman Avenue shows the plane initially appearing as a small speck against the dark sky before descending rapidly toward the street. The Federal Aviation Administration said the Learjet 55 left Northeast Philadelphia Airport and for Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri when it crashed shortly after takeoff.

Tragedy in the Sky Again

There were six people on board, including four crew members and two passengers—the child and an accompanying escort, Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, the company that own the aircraft, said in a statement. The company said that it was unable to confirm whether there were any survivors.

A spokesperson told NBC 10 Philadelphia that the young patient had recently undergone "life-saving treatment" and was traveling back home to Mexico with her mother.

"It was just horrific," one eyewitness told WPVI, describing the crash as "Earthquakish."

"I was just driving down the street, coming to Wendy's and I just saw a plane basically hit the building and it exploded. The sky light up and I pulled over and basically, it was just real bad around here. It lit up the whole sky."

As the plane struck the ground, a massive explosion erupted, sending towering flames into the sky and releasing a thick cloud of smoke above the scene. The chaotic incident left drivers near the intersection in shock. Some, frozen in fear, remained in their vehicles, while others stepped out to get a closer look or quickly fled the area.

A doorbell camera also captured the fiery catastrophe, showing two unsuspecting people stepping outside their home just moments before the explosion.

In the dramatic footage, a bright white streak appears, accelerating rapidly before an intense flash engulfs the sky—causing the bystanders to recoil in sheer terror.

Panic and Screams from Everywhere

Panicked screams fill the air as the people in the video rush back inside, seeking shelter from the devastating impact. The deafening blast echoes like shattered glass, while the sky glows an ominous shade of orange.

Flight data from FlightRadar24 showed that the small jet took off from the airport at 6:06 p.m., reaching an altitude of 1,625 feet before rapidly descending just one minute later.

The aircraft crashed in a residential neighborhood near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard, approximately three miles from the airport. The impact triggered a massive explosion, igniting several homes and vehicles, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker reported.

"As of right now, we have no reports on the number of fatalities," Parker told reporters Friday night.

"So right now, we're just asking for prayers for any and everyone who may have been affected."

Philadelphia Councilman Mike Driscoll shared on X that there were multiple fatalities.

"So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania," President Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged. First responders are already being given credit for doing a great job. More to follow. God Bless you all."

Governor Josh Shapiro posted on X saying: "I've spoken with @PhillyMayor and my team is in communication with @PhillyPD, @PhilaOEM, and @PhillyFireDept.

"We are offering all Commonwealth resources as they respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly. We'll continue to provide updates as more information is available."