Black Hawk That Collided With American Airlines Passenger Plane Was on Training Flight as All Passengers Feared Killed

The Black Hawk helicopter involved in the collision with an American Airlines commuter plane near Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia on Wednesday was conducting a "training flight" when it went down into the Potomac River, according to the military service branch.

At least 18 bodies have been pulled out of Potomac River and divers are exploring three debris fields after an American Airlines passenger jet carrying 64 people collided midair with a military helicopter while approaching Reagan National Airport in Washington on Wednesday. The airline also confirmed that Flight 5342, traveling from Wichita, Kansas, to Washington, had 60 passengers and four crew members on board when the crash occurred.

Doomed Training Flight

"We can confirm that the aircraft involved in tonight's incident was an Army UH-60 helicopter from Bravo Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, out of Davison Army Airfield, Fort Belvoir during a training flight," an Army spokesperson told Fox News.

"We are working with local officials and will provide additional information once it becomes available."

A defense official told CNN that the helicopter had three military personnel on board during the crash but was not transporting any VIPs.

American Airlines confirmed that the passenger jet had 60 travelers and four crew members on board. Emergency responders have recovered at least 19 bodies from the Potomac River, but no survivors have been found so far, according to CBS News.

Authorities said that there are no chances of any survivor.

Air Traffic Control audio indicates that the jet was given clearance to land, though it remains unclear whether the military helicopter was in proper communication with ATC officials.

Audio recordings from the air traffic control tower captured a controller asking the helicopter, "PAT25, do you have the CRJ in sight?" referring to the passenger jet.

Moments after the apparent collision, another pilot can be heard asking, "Tower, did you see that?" The control tower immediately began redirecting other flights away from Reagan National Airport.

Grim Discovery

In a statement, DC Police said that they received multiple calls at 8:53 p.m. regarding an aircraft crash over the Potomac River.

DC Fire and EMS, the Metropolitan Police Department, and several partner agencies are actively conducting a search and rescue operation in the river. As of now, there is no confirmed information on casualties.

The airport said in a post to X: "All takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA. Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open. Will update."

Webcam footage from the Kennedy Center captured what appears to be an explosion in mid-air. Emergency dispatch reports indicated that a "large amount of debris" was spotted in the water, and a "casualty collection point" was set up near the Metropolitan Police Department's hangar, where its helicopter is stationed.

Fireboats responded to the scene on the Potomac River in Arlington, according to a post by the DC Fire and EMS Department on X shortly after 9 p.m.

The Washington DC Police Department also confirmed its response, saying on X that multiple agencies were assisting at the scene.

Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall reported that the plane was carrying around 60 passengers.

"Tonight, we received devastating news of what can only be described as nothing short of a nightmare," he tweeted.

"I have been in contact with local and national authorities asking for answers and will continue to demand more information on how this unfolded."