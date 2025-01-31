American Airlines Plane Crash: Young Skater Spencer Lane Shared Heartbreaking Final Photo of Plane Before Take Off

Several U.S. figure skaters and coaches, including two world champions, were aboard American Airlines Flight 5342 when it collided with a military helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night. Authorities have now confirmed that there all 64 people on board the plane are now feared dead.

According to U.S. Figure Skating, the skaters had recently attended the National Development Camp at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas, last week. Spencer Lane, a promising talent in the skating world, captured a photo of the plane's right wing just moments before takeoff. The post read, "ICT [to] DCA," showing the airport codes for Wichita Eisenhower and Reagan National.

Final Photo

According to FlightAware, only one daily flight operates directly between the two airports, typically leaving at 5:18 p.m. local time. Several skating coaches and parents were also on board, returning home after attending events held from January 20 to January 26.

Russian state-owned media reported that world champion pair Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova were among the passengers.

The couple are listed as coaches for their son, Maxim Naumov, who finished fourth in the Men's Free Skate Championship event.

"Once again, Maxim made us all proud, getting on to the podium at Nationals after 7th place in the short. This beautiful and emotional performance is a result of a team work," the couple posted to Instagram Monday.

Naumov and Shishkova won the gold medal in pairs skating at the 1994 World Championships.

It remains unclear whether their 23-year-old son was traveling with them on the flight.

"We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims' families closely in our hearts. We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available," US Figure Skating said.

The International Skating Union, the global governing organization for multiple ice skating disciplines, expressed deep shock over the tragic incident.

"We are heartbroken to learn that Figure Skaters, along with their families, friends, and coaches, are understood to be among those on board," it said on X. "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. Figure skating is more than a sport — it's a close-knit family — and we stand together."

Tributes Pour in for Skaters

The American figure skating community learned of the devastating news through a message from the sport's governing organization. "Praying for all those on the flight from Wichita to DC. Among the passengers were skaters and coaches. Absolutely heartbreaking," Team USA pair skater Luke Wang posted on X.

According to Wang, some skaters stayed in the city until January 29 after qualifying for the elite division, with some eventually boarding the flight to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, as reported by the Wichita Eagle.

Men's free skate champion Ilia Malinin, a Fairfax, Virginia native, reacted to the news. "I hope and pray for everyone who was on that flight is ok. God Bless," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

The PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided with a Black Hawk UH-60 helicopter around 9 p.m. as it was approaching Runway 33 at Reagan National.

Disturbing footage captured the moment of impact, with the aircraft exploding into a massive orange fireball. The explosion lit up the night sky, and burning debris from the aircraft fell into the Potomac River.

Officials told CBS News that at least 19 bodies have been recovered from the river.

The plane was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, while the helicopter had three soldiers on board.