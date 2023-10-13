Chilling Video Captures Moment Israeli Embassy Diplomat Is Stabbed by Attacker in Beijing on 'Day of Jihad' [WATCH]

A staffer at the Israeli Embassy in Beijing was stabbed on a sidewalk on Friday, according to Israel's Foreign Ministry. The attack comes on the day Hamas' former leader called on all members of Islam to wage a "day of Jihad." Video footage appears to show the attacker repeatedly stabbing the man on the sidewalk in broad daylight.

The Israeli Embassy staffer, whose identity has not been disclosed, was seen being stabbed multiple times by the male attacker in broad daylight. The near-fatal attack followed a brief struggle, and the assault took place while the staffer was on a sidewalk before the man fell, the South China Morning Post reported.

Almost Killed

The victim managed to escape after the brutal attack, while the attacker limped away from the scene. Onlookers witnessed the incident as a trail of blood was left behind, underscoring the shocking and distressing nature of the assault.

"The employee was transferred to hospital and he is in a stable condition," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement, without giving additional details.

Israeli authorities were in the process of investigating the incident to understand the circumstances better. Meanwhile, China did not immediately acknowledge the assault.

The assault comes just after Israel criticized China for its response to Hamas' attack on Israel. The Israeli Foreign Ministry had previously conveyed its "deep disappointment" to the Chinese envoy for the Middle East, Zhai Jun.

This expression of dissatisfaction came after Ambassador Rafi Harpaz spoke to Zhai Jun, highlighting the diplomatic tension between the two countries due to differing stances on the recent events involving Hamas and Israel.

The statement from the Israeli Foreign Ministry said that China's response lacked a "clear and unequivocal condemnation" of the brutal actions carried out by the terrorist organization Hamas.

It specifically highlighted the "terrible massacre" perpetrated by Hamas against innocent civilians, along with the abduction of numerous individuals to Gaza.

"The Chinese announcements do not contain any element of Israel's right to defend itself and its citizens, a fundamental right of any sovereign country that was attacked in an unprecedented manner and with cruelty that has no place in human society," it added.

China's Diplomatic Silence

In a previous statement regarding the meeting, China said that it was "deeply concerned" over the escalating tensions and violence between Israel and Palestine and saddened over the civilian casualties resulting from the conflict.

"China condemns actions that harm innocent civilians, and calls for an early cease-fire and the end of violence, and resuming talks for peace on the basis of the two-state solution to boost the two peoples' confidence in achieving peace," the statement said.

In Beijing, the Israeli Embassy had several plainclothes police officers positioned outside, along with the usual presence of uniformed police officers.

Approximately a mile away at the Palestinian Embassy, plainclothes officers were also present, and one was seen adjusting wires on a fence.

Khaled Meshaal, the former leader of Hamas, issued a call for all members of the Islamic community to observe a "day of Jihad" and participate in protests.

He urged Muslims worldwide to organize demonstrations in solidarity with the Palestinians, encouraging the Islamic community to mobilize and gather in public spaces across the Arab and Islamic world on Friday.

Meshaal said "all scholars who teach jihad ... to all who teach and learn, this is a moment for the application [of jihad]."