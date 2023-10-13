Israel Releases Horrific Photos of Babies Murdered and Burnt Alive, Some Beheaded, by Hamas Terrorists [GRAPHIC]

Israel on Thursday released harrowing images of babies who were killed and burned by Hamas terrorists amid their ruthless attacks over the weekend. The attack resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Israeli civilians, including pregnant women, in their homes. One of the photos shows a pair of babies completely charred after seemingly being burned while in an embrace.

Another distressing image shows the lifeless body of a baby, likely no more than 12 months old, lying on a blood-stained white body bag that appears too large for them. The baby's clothing, adorned with flowers, is now soaked in blood, underscoring the unimaginable horrors unleashed by the rampaging Hamas terrorists.

Blood and Gore

Another two photographs released by Israel show the horrifying aftermath of Hamas gunmen storming homes in southern Israel, revealing the blackened and charred bodies of two babies who fell victim to this brutal violence.

The bodies are so disfigured that it's impossible to make out where their arms and legs would have been.

Heavily blurred versions of these images are being published in a bid to show the abhorrent violence inflicted by Hamas terrorists on hundreds of Israelis following their incursion over the border from Gaza on Saturday.

Additionally, there are reports of supposedly verified photographs showing other babies who were brutally beheaded by the ruthless terrorists in the Kfar Aza kibbutz, located just a mile away from the border.

Journalists at the Jerusalem Post have reportedly confirmed the authenticity of these distressing images, further highlighting the horrifying extent of the violence perpetrated by these terrorists.

"Here are some of the photos Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showed to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken," his office said alongside the distressing images.

"Warning: These are horrifying photos of babies murdered and burned by the Hamas monsters," the leader's office tweeted.

"Hamas is inhuman," it said. "Hamas is ISIS."

The distressing photographs emerged a day after Prime Minister Netanyahu shared an image of a child's bloodied bed. Israeli military officials confirmed that Hamas terrorists brutally murdered at least 40 babies and young children, with some of the victims being decapitated, at a kibbutz near the Gaza border.

"It's so macabre that no one wanted to reveal it until they had 100% confirmation," French journalist Margot Haddad wrote in a translated tweet.

"It is a horror, a massacre. For those asking for the source. They are multiple: Israeli army, internal intelligence service and atrocious images which reached me and which I was able to cross-check," she said.

"But the best source remains this: courageous journalists from the foreign press who were able to see / agreed to see with their own eyes the bodies in Kfar Aza."

Inhuman Act

One of the first Israeli communities Hamas targeted on Saturday morning was the kibbutz Kfar Aza. It was here that the terrorists brandished assault weapons and grenades and mercilessly gunned down wailing families who were pleading for their lives before setting their homes on fire.

Around 70 Hamas terrorists are believed to have carried out the heinous atrocities at Kfar Aza, using a brutal combination of guns, grenades, and knives, according to reports from i24 News. Some of the attackers were reported to have carried ISIS flags during their rampage.

"It's not a war," Gen. Itai Veruv, head of the IDF's Depth Command, told reporters. "It's not a battlefield. You see the babies, the mothers, the fathers in their bedrooms, in their protection rooms, and how the terrorists kill them. It's not a war. ... It's a massacre.

"They killed babies in front of their parents, and then killed the parents. They killed parents, and we found babies between the dogs and the family killed before him. They cut heads of the people.

"It is something that I never saw in my life," the military leader said. "It's something that we used to imagine from our grandfathers, grandmothers in the pogrom in Europe and other places. It's not something that happens in new history."

A rescue team reported seeing a pregnant woman on the floor of the first house they entered when visiting the kibbutz, where the stench of decaying carcasses still hangs in the air. They discovered that her unborn child had been cut from her womb when they flipped her over.

"We saw a pregnant lady lying on the floor, and then we turn her around and see that the stomach is cut open, wide open," Yossi Landau, an aid worker at the NGO Zaka, told i24News, his voice cracking with emotion.

"The unborn baby, still connected with umbilical cord, was stabbed with a knife. And the mother was shot in the head. And you use your imagination, trying to figure out what came first."

Landau provided chilling details of more atrocities that defy belief. He recounted the horrifying scene in the next house, where he and his team discovered two parents with their hands bound behind their backs.

Alongside them lay two young children, their hands also tied behind their backs, all of them having suffered a gruesome death by burning.