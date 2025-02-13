Chilling Video Captures Moment Argentine Tourist Dies after Jumping from Hawaii's Dangerous Splitting Cave Cliff [WATCH]

A harrowing video has emerged that captures the moment a tourist died after jumping from Hawaii's notoriously dangerous Spitting Cliff. A video of the incident taken on Saturday shows 28-year-old teacher Santiago Bordieu making a running start from the edge of the rocky formation in southern Honolulu.

The video shows Bordieu dashing forward at full speed before launching himself off the cliff. After soaring through the air for a brief moment, Bordieu plunged into the water below. The footage then cuts to a chaotic scene, with several people in the ocean desperately looking for him. After an intense search lasting several minutes, Bordieu's body eventually appeared floating in the water.

Shocking Death

Witnesses said that one of his friends was the first to dive in and search when he failed to resurface. A few minutes later, jetskis from the Honolulu Department of Ocean Safety arrived, carrying a team of rescuers.

After recovering his body, rescuers immediately transported Bordieu to Maunalua Bay, where he was given CPR. Although he initially showed signs of responsiveness, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Bordieu worked as a physical education teacher at Saint Nicholas School in Olivos, Argentina.

He was also a fitness trainer at the San Isidro Club, where he had been an active rugby player.

The club said following his death: "We share great affection [with] all the family and friends of Santi in this moment. Santi was a player of the 96 generation and also collaborated as a PF in our youth divisions. He will be missed."

Death Leaves Community Mourning

The Buenos Aires Rugby Union added: "The Board of Directors of URBA expresses its condolences for the death of the former player and current PF of the SIC senior team, Santiago Bourdieu, and accompanies his family, his friends and the club in this moment of sadness."

The Spitting Cave, a well-known tourist spot in Honolulu, is notorious for its powerful, unpredictable waves and rapidly shifting currents.

The combination of these intense waters and the unique landscape causes water to surge upward at high velocity, earning the site its distinctive name.

Local authorities in Honolulu have repeatedly warned visitors about the area's hazardous conditions.