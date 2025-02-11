Two American Women Mauled in Shark Attack While Swimming in Bahamas Resort

Two American tourists got almost killed after an apparent shark attack while swimming at a popular resort in the Bahamas. The near-fatal incident took place Friday evening near Bimini Bay, where both the women were in the water when the shark attacked them. One of the women reportedly suffered severe injuries.

Local media reported that the injured travelers were immediately airlifted to New Providence for more advanced medical treatment. Authorities from the Royal Bahamas Police Force in Bimini have launched an investigation into the incident. "Initial reports indicate that the victims, both U.S.A. residents, sustained injuries while swimming in the waters at Bimini Bay," police said in the immediate aftermath.

Near-Fatal Encounter with Shark

"One of the victim's injuries is listed as serious. Investigations are ongoing," the report continued, without mention of the tourists' progress in recovery. The Bahamas has witnessed numerous shark attacks over the years.

On a global scale, swimmers and waders accounted for 43 percent of shark attack victims, while paddleboarders and other board users made up 35 percent of incidents in 2022.

In 2023, there were 69 documented unprovoked shark attacks worldwide, exceeding the five-year average. Fourteen of those attacks proved fatal.

The United States reported the highest number of cases, with 36 incidents. In December 2023, a female tourist from Boston lost her life in a shark attack while paddleboarding in the Bahamas.

Authorities later identified the victim as 44-year-old Lauren Erickson Van Wart, who was attacked less than a mile from the western end of New Providence Island.

A lifeguard, witnessing the attack, used a boat to rescue both people. However, despite receiving CPR, Van Wart suffered severe injuries on the right side of her body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The species of shark responsible for the attack remains unidentified. Van Wart, a newlywed, worked as a math editor for Curriculum Associates.

Not Safe for Tourists

"Lauren was a beloved member of our math editorial team, and she infused her deep dedication to students and educators into every material she touched," Curriculum Associates CEO Rob Waldron said in a statement at the time.

"Her commitment to excellence and outstanding work was driven by a higher purpose, focused on improving learning outcomes for all.

"Our Curriculum Associates community is mourning this tragedy and extends our deepest love and support to Lauren's wonderful husband and all of her family."

Gavin Naylor, who heads the International Shark Attack File program in Florida, said after a fatal shark attack that the Bahamas attracts a large number of tourists. He explained that with so many people in the water and numerous visitors eager to observe sharks from fishing boats or dive alongside them, the risk of encounters naturally increases.

"So the sharks get acclimated, and the animals are a little bit less cautious than they otherwise might be," he said.

According to Naylor, there are between 30 to 40 shark species found in the waters around the Bahamas, with the Caribbean reef shark, bull shark, tiger shark, and black tip shark being the most common culprits in attacks.