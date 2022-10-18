Chilling New Video Footage Shows Gabby Petito and Brain Laundrie Shopping at Whole Foods in Wyoming Hours Before She Was Killed [WATCH]

A new video has emerged that shows Gabby Petito shopping at a Wyoming Whole Foods store along with boyfriend and would-be-killer Brian Laundrie, hours before he strangled her and dumped her body in the woods. This is believed to be the last video of the couple and comes a year after Petito and Laundrie's remains were found by police after a weekslong search.

Petito, 22, went missing in August 2021 after she went on a road trip with her boyfriend Laundrie. Her remains were discovered some weeks later, with Laundrie being held as a person of interest. However, Laundrie too went disappeared by that time and was found dead a month later. The case still remains a mystery, as both the victim and suspect died.

Final Video

The surveillance footage obtained on Monday by Fox News shows the couple strolling around the parking lot and browsing the grocery store's aisles on the afternoon of August 27, 2021, the day that Petito's family suspects Laundrie killed her.

Laundrie, 23, admitted to killing his 22-year-old lover in a suicide note before to taking his own life a year ago.

The video picks up shortly after the couple left the Merry Piglets Tex-Mex restaurant in town following a public fight between Laundrie and three female restaurant employees. A visibly agitated Laundrie left and returned to the restaurant four times before Petito apologized, according to accounts provided to Fox News Digital last summer.

Separately, the restaurant acknowledged that the pair had eaten there that day.

The new surveillance video captures the moments after that. Laundrie and Petito can be seen pulling into the Whole Foods parking lot in Petito's white Ford Transit van. Laundrie has his hands in his pockets and Petito has her arms crossed in front of her as they exit the van and enter the store.

The couple can be seen browsing the aisles for roughly 15 minutes in the surveillance footage that lacks audio. As she walked through the store, Petito could be seen grabbing a few things and packing them into a white duffel bag.

The video appears to show them leaving the shop and returning across the parking lot to the van, where they wait for about 20 minutes before driving off onto Highway 89, which leads to the Bridger-Teton National Forest Campsite â€” where Petito's remains would be found three weeks later.

End of Love Story

The outing came as the couple traveled across the countryside in Petito's Ford Transit. Along the way, they were pulled over by police who suspected Laundrie of being abusive and raising a commotion at a Jackson Tex-Mex restaurant.

Laundrie, according to witnesses, yelled at the wait staff at Merry Piglets after a dispute over the bill. He then stormed out of the establishment, only to return four more times. After a while, Petito returned to the establishment and apologized for his actions.

Merry Piglets officials later posted on Instagram: "Yes, we can confirm Gabby and Brian were in Merry Piglets. We have already notified the FBI and they are aware," the restaurateurs wrote while Petito was still considered a missing person.

"We are letting them do their jobs and we are respecting Gabby's family and have nothing further to comment."

Petito's body was found strangled in a campground close to the Grand Tetons on September 19, 2021. A civil lawsuit filed earlier this year by her parents says that Laundrie killed their daughter on the evening of August 27. A coroner stated that he felt she was slain three to four weeks before her body was discovered.

John Kelly, a criminal profiler, and Dr. Ann Wolbert Burgess, a former FBI behaviorial forensics expert, have suggested that the restaurant altercation sparked Laundrie's rage and ultimately resulted in Petito's murder.

Before Laundrie choked Petito to death, the two were driving across the nation in a modified van. In September, Laundrie returned in the van to his parents' house in Florida without Petito. Her parents filed a missing person's report soon after that.

The case attracted the attention of the country as investigators looked for Petito and then Laundrie who also went missing and was later discovered dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Florida park in October 2021.