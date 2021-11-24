Did Brian Laundrie Use Gun Owned by His Parents to Kill Himself? Suicide Weapon Still Missing

Mystery surrounds the weapon Brian Laundrie used to kill himself after it was revealed on Tuesday that Gabby Petito's fugitive boyfriend died of a gunshot wound to his head and that it was a clear case of suicide. However, neither police nor the Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino have revealed if the gun has been located or if it was the same gun that went missing from his family home in Florida.

Speculation is now rife that Laundrie, 22, may have used the same gun that went missing from his family home in Florida after he mysteriously disappeared on September 14.

Which Gun Did Laundrie Use?

On Tuesday, Bertolino confirmed that a final autopsy report has revealed that laundried killed himself and a gunshot wound was found in his head. "Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide," Bertolino said.

However, he did not reveal where the gun Laundrie used to kill himself came from or if it has been located. Also, he isn't certain if the gun belonged to his parents. When asked about it, he simply said, "Not certain."

According to a Fox News report, the Laundrie family handed over their firearms to the FBI in September days after officers knocked at their door in search of Laundrie. The family reportedly owned two guns and one was missing at that time.

Although there is no confirmation, speculation is that the gun used by Laundrie to commit suicide belonged to his parents.

Was it a Different Gun?

Laundrie's remains along with a few articles belonging to him including his backpack and notebook were found in a stretch of land inside the 24,000-acre Florida park on October 20 that until recently had been submerged in floodwaters.

Laundrie went missing on September 14 which was reported by his parents on September 17. On September 19, Petito remains were discovered in a Wyoming park, which was ruled a homicide.

In early September days after Petito went missing, pictures from inside the home Brian shared with Petito and his parents, a gun - painted to resemble the American flag - appears to hang on the wall. A chilling poster depicting violent stabbings and beatings also sits atop a bookshelf in the image.

After that image was widely circulated sleuths then wildly claimed that Petito may have been holding a gun in a separate photo posted to her TikTok account. It's not known if the object is a firearm and the date of the photograph remains unknown.

That said, as of now it still remains unclear if Laundrie took his parents' gun with him while leaving his home and if he killed itself with that. The answer possibly will only come once the gun is found.