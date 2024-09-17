Chilling Details! Miss Switzerland Finalist's Father Finds Her Decapitated Head in a Bin Bag, While Husband Claimed She Would "Just Leave Sometimes."

The father of a former Miss Switzerland finalist made a gruesome discovery in her laundry room, while her children played nearby. Kristina Joksimovic, 38, was found decapitated, her head placed inside a bin bag. The horrifying event occurred near Basel, Switzerland.

Kristina was allegedly strangled and dismembered by her husband, identified only as Thomas in Swiss media. He is currently on trial for her murder. Reports claim he also used a blender to "puree" parts of her body. The tragic discovery was made on February 13, when Kristina's parents became worried after she failed to pick up her children from their nursery.

When Kristina's parents arrived at her home, they questioned Thomas, who claimed to have no knowledge of her whereabouts. He allegedly told them that she would "just leave sometimes." Despite their growing concern, he continued to act as if nothing was wrong. He even cooked dinner and tucked the children into bed.

It was Kristina's father who made the gruesome find during a search of the house. He noticed her distinct gold hair sticking out from a bin bag in the laundry room. Devastated, he rushed out of the house and asked a passerby to call the police, leading to Thomas' arrest.

Swiss news outlet FM1 Today reports that an autopsy revealed Kristina's body had been dismembered using a jigsaw, knife, and secateurs. Parts of her body were blended and dissolved in chemicals. Her cause of death was determined as strangulation, with evidence of previous blunt force trauma.

Authorities are investigating the possibility of mental illness, as Thomas claims he acted in self-defense. However, prosecutors argue he showed a disturbing lack of empathy after the murder and attempted to cover it up.

Kristina's friends and family are devastated. "The last week has been incredibly tough for us," a close friend shared. "We've been in shock since her death, and after these details came out in court, all we could do was cry."

Thomas, who was married to Kristina and had two children with her, had his appeal for release from custody denied by the Federal Court. He reportedly confessed to the killing, claiming self-defense. Prosecutors continue to present evidence of his cold-blooded actions during the ongoing trial. The case has left the community shaken and grieving for the young mother.