Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Shooting Orchestrated to Push Support for Biden? Conspiracy Theories Float on Social Media Claiming Taylor Swift and Travis Involved

Was the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting planned by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift? The internet has been abuzz with the claim leading to heated debates among users. Conspiracy theorists have spread unfounded speculations online, linking the Kansas City parade shooting to Kelce and Swift's advocacy for gun control laws.

Some social media users are also suggesting that the celebrity couple orchestrated the shooting to garner support for Biden and the Democrats. Despite the tragic events on Valentine's Day resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries, these claims have gained traction in widely shared posts within 24 hours of the incident.

Wild Theories

In recent weeks, Swift has become the target of several conspiracy theories from far-right, Donald Trump-supporting conservatives. These theories suggest that Swift, along with Kelce, will actively support Joe Biden's re-election campaign if the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl.

Some have gone so far as to allege that the Super Bowl, where the Chiefs secured a 25-22 victory in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers, was manipulated for political motives.

Social media has been flooded with such claims and suggestions since then. "Who else finds it odd that a shooting at KC Champions parade happened & suddenly now we have Travis Kelce talking about gun control?" one conspiracy theorist wrote.

"This mass shooting at Kansas City's Super Bowl parade seems like a perfect pretext for an impassioned gun control plea from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Just saying," said another conspiracy theorist.

"The people were detained after a mass shooting at the parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs Superbowl win," a third person wrote on X.

"Oh that's right he is dating anti gun activist Taylor Swift I find it funny that when Democrats are in charge we have more shootings in this country."

"The Vertically Integrated Messaging Apparatus is heating up. That Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce impassioned gun control video is coming, and SOON," another person fumed.

"Has anyone looked into any connection to the pre-Superbowl radicalization regarding Taylor Swift and how the Deep State supposedly rigging the game?"

Swift Subject of Conspiracy Theories

Swift has been targeted by other conspiracy theories, one of which alleges an unfounded rumor that she and Kelce are engaged in a "fake dating" scenario aimed at boosting NFL ratings by attracting the pop star's millions of fans to tune in.

Vivek Ramaswamy is among those who pushed this internet conspiracy theory, suggesting that Swift and quarterback Kelce are involved in a 'fake relationship' and that the Chiefs would secure a 'rigged' Super Bowl victory to help Biden's bid for a second term.

"I wonder who's going to win the Super Bowl next month," Ramaswamy wrote on X late January.

"And I wonder if there's a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let's see how it ages over the next 8 months."

The conspiracy theories gained so much attention that even Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was questioned about them in the lead-up to the Super Bowl.