In what comes as a shocking news to the world Russia's financial watchdog, Rosfinmonitoring, has added renowned chess grandmaster and political activist Garry Kasparov to its list of "terrorists and extremists." The move, made public on Wednesday, imposes restrictions on Kasparov's banking activities, requiring approval for transactions.

Garry Kasparov, aged 60, known for his vocal criticism of President Vladimir Putin and opposition to Russia's military actions in Ukraine, fled Russia in 2014 due to concerns of persecution. His spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The listing by Rosfinmonitoring comes without explanation, raising concerns among rights groups that it is part of a broader effort by the Kremlin to suppress dissent. This move follows the Russian justice ministry's previous classification of Kasparov as a "foreign agent" in 2022, subjecting him to additional bureaucratic hurdles and financial scrutiny.

Kasparov, a Soviet-born individual widely acclaimed as one of the world's best chess players, has been residing in the United States for over a decade, focusing on political activism. He has consistently advocated for Western support for Ukraine and asserted that Ukraine's success against Moscow is crucial for democratic change in Russia.

Responding to his inclusion on the list, Kasparov remarked on social media, calling it "an honor that says more about Putin's fascist regime than about me."

Rosfinmonitoring, tasked with combating money laundering and terror financing, did not provide reasons for adding Kasparov to its list. The Kremlin has frequently labeled dissenters as "extremists" or "foreign agents" in its efforts to suppress opposition voices.