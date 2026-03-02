Elijah Blue Allman arrested February 28 in Concord.

Charged with assault, trespass, threatening, disorderly conduct.

Pleaded not guilty; released on personal recognizance.

Incident follows prior hospitalisation and conservatorship dispute.

The 49-year-old musician, whose parents are non-affiliated with St. Paul School, entered a plea of no guilty on five counts and was put on personal recognizance.

On the night of Friday, February 28, Elijah Blue Allman, the 49-year-old son of singer Cher and the late rock musician Gregg Allman, was arrested after he allegedly caused a scene at St. Paul School, an elite boarding prep school in Concord, New Hampshire, where he has no known relationship. At 6:51 p. m. on the basis of 911 calls that an unwanted male was in the dining hall causing a disturbance and behaving belligerently, Concord Police Officers were dispatched.

The Concord NH Patch reported that Allman, of Malibu, California, was somehow displaying strange behaviors, where he would make inappropriate comments to the female students, and use a cane to assault other individuals.

Allman was arrested into Merrimack County Jail and accused of two counts of simple assault, one count of criminal trespass, one count of criminal threatening and a violation of disorderly conduct. He was put on personal recognizance and an arraignment date set to be heard at a court date in the future. St. Pauls School has declined comment. One of the representatives of Cher was unavailable at first.

Pattern of Distress: The Hospitalisation of June 2025 and the Defiance of his Wife

Familymen of Allman, known as P. Exeter Blue I in the recording industry, is the most recent event in a turbulent history that dates back to the close of 2010, when he was the lead singer to Los Angeles rock band Deadsy.

He was taken to a California hospital, in June 2025, after police showed up at his Malibu home, responding to reports of more and more unruly behaviour. The San Bernardino County Sheriff department verified that officers have found drugs in the premises. His estranged wife, Marieangela King Allman publicly stated her support after he was admitted to the hospital.

Similar to numerous people, he still has to deal with his internal fights, yet what needs to be noted is that he does it with a sense of strength and not defeat, as she told the People magazine, saying: I will always be an endearing of him. I will always be there, and I honestly will be based on great respect of the man he becomes and how strong he remains.

The Conservatory Drive: Denied, Settled and in the Spotlight

The arrest rekindles concern on a long outstanding legal conflict between Allman and his mother. Cher in December 2023 petitioned the court to place her son in emergency conservatorship, accusing him of being substantially incapable of managing his own finances because he had critical mental health and substance abuse problems.

Cher and Allman privately agreed in May 2024 to suspend the proceedings and privately resolve the issue, which can be seen in court documents later obtained by Entertainment Tonight, but were denied the application twice in early 2024 by a Los Angeles judge.

Allman has over the years openly discussed his struggle with substance abuse since around the age of eleven, and in a 2014 interview with ET, he just said: There is just so much I was trying to forget all in my past. The most recent arrest is yet to be publicly commented upon by Cher, 79.