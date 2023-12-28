Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman on Concerns that He Is 'Unable to Manage His Finances' Due to Mental Health and Drug Abuse

Cher has reportedly filed for a conservatorship for her son, Elijah Blue Allman, 47, on concerns about his drug addiction and inability to manage his financial affairs. Cher, 77, said in court documents on Wednesday reviewed by TMZ that her son is "substantially unable to manage his own financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues."

A court date is set for March 6, 2024, as reported by the outlet. Elijah Blue is the son of Cher and the late rock star Gregg Allman, who died at the age of 69 in May 2017. The legendary entertainer has been increasingly growing concerned about her son's mental health.

Concerned About Son's Mental and Physical Health

Cher expressed concern that Elijah receives periodic payments from a trust set up by Allman and worries that he might use the funds to acquire more drugs instead of covering essential expenses.

"[Cher] has been unable to discuss Elijah's preferences concerning the appointment of a temporary conservator because given Elijah's current mental and physical health issues, discussed in detail in the concurrently filed Confidential Supplemental Information, he is unable to form or express a preference concerning the appointment of a conservator for his estate," the docs reportedly read.

Elijah is allegedly facing challenges with his mental health and is struggling with substance addiction, an issue he has allegedly dealt with in the past.

The document reads: "[Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah's life at risk."

Elijah Blue Allman filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Marieangela King, also known as Queeny, in 2021.

This filing followed King's claims in divorce documents from December 2022, where she alleged that the singer of "DJ Play a Christmas Song" had hired four men to kidnap Allman from a New York City hotel room in an apparent intervention a month earlier.

Fight With Daughter-in-Law

Cher has claimed that King, 36, has been a detrimental presence in his life, hindering efforts to provide him with the necessary help for his drug and mental health issues. According to court documents, the singer of "Believe" mentioned that she has been unable to communicate effectively with Elijah on this crucial issue, as reported by The Blast.

Cher "has been unable to discuss Elijah's preferences concerning the appointment of a temporary conservator because given Elijah's current mental and physical health issues," her legal team said.

Elijah used the hashtag #ImprisonmentViaConservatorship in his last four Instagram posts, starting from December 19 and continuing until earlier on Wednesday. However, the exact context or meaning behind the hashtag remains unclear.

Cher has previously discussed Elijah's reported struggle with drug addiction in an interview with People.

"I'm not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren't," she said of watching her son's struggles.

"I'm a mother. This is my job — one way or another, to try to help my children. You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that's what being a mother is. But it's joy, even with heartache — mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them."