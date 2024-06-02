Chennedy Carter Refuses to Answer Questions After Bodycheck on Caitlin Clark But Indiana Fever Have the Last Laugh [WATCH]

Chennedy Carter declined to explain or answer questions about her harsh bodycheck on Caitlin Clark following the Indiana Fever's WNBA victory over the Chicago Sky on Saturday. Carter shoved Clark to the ground, with television replays seemingly showing her yelling "you b***h" before knocking her down.

After the game, Carter insisted she did not trash talk Clark, but she refused to discuss the incident further. It wasn't immediately clear if Clark had provoked Carter in any way, but the Fever star did not expect the attack from Carter. Carter later declined to explain her actions at the post-game press conference. Carter has since been facing massive backlash on social media.

Foul and No Reply

"I ain't answering no Caitlin Clark questions," Carter said at the podium. "I don't know what she said. I didn't say anything." It wasn't immediately clear if or how Clark had provoked Carter before the Fever star was knocked to the ground.

However, Clark had the last laugh, as her team secured a 71-70 victory, marking their first home win of the season. With 15 seconds left in the third quarter, Clark shared her reaction with ESPN right after the time ran out.

"That's just not a basketball play but I've got to play through it, that's what basketball is about at this level," she said.

The incident caused a stir on social media, with USWNT soccer legend Carli Lloyd criticizing Carter, calling her jealous. Responding to Taylor Twellman, another former USA soccer player, who shared the video with the caption, "Why?! I don't get it," Lloyd wrote, "What you call living rent free. Jealousy at its finest."

While Clark's broader claims have been debated, Carter seemed fortunate to avoid a harsher punishment.

Fitting Reply

Before the game, Clark, the No. 1 pick in this year's WNBA Draft, mentioned that players were repeatedly getting away with fouls against her.

Speaking midweek after her 30-point game in the loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, Clark said, "I think everybody's physical with me. They get away with things that, probably, other people don't get away with. It's tough."

Saturday's game marked the first time Clark faced her college rival Angel Reese, who was the seventh pick in the WNBA Draft and selected by Chicago.