Caitlin Thao: Minnesota Teacher on the Run after Being Accused of Having Sexual Encounter with 17-Year-Old Student in Empty Classroom

A teacher is currently on the run after being accused of having sex with a pupil in a middle school classroom. Caitlin Thao, aged 24, previously worked as a substitute teacher at St. Paul City School in Minnesota until earlier this year, where she came into contact with the teenager involved.

The school sent a statement to parents on Friday explaining that the 17-year-old boy involved in the suspected unlawful intercourse had sex after school hours in an empty classroom. Thao seems to have gone into hiding following the issuance of a nationwide warrant for her arrest by the Ramsey County District Court last week, according to multiple media reports.

Sex With Student Inside Classroom and Now Escaping Law

The teenager told the police on March 13 that he had engaged in sexual activity with Thao in the classroom where she taught, around six weeks ago.

According to court documents, she had invited him to her home, which he declined. However, they continued to have sex in the classroom.

It is unclear how many times Thao and the boy had sex in the empty classroom.

Thao resigned from her position in late February and allegedly shared the incident with a social worker at the Regions Hospital mental health unit where she was undergoing treatment.

It is unclear why Thao was undergoing mental health treatment and if the sexual encounter with the teen boy was the reason behind it.

Eric Fergen, interim executive director for the charter school on West University Avenue, said Friday that Thao "hasn't worked with us for quite a few months." Fergen declined to comment further.

Thao has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, which carries a potential sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $30,000.

An investigation into the incident is still on and more details are awaited. However, police so far are clueless about Thao's disappearance and her whereabouts.