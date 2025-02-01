Check in Hanyang: Lee Eun Ho and Hong Duk Soo to Grow Closer in Episode 13

After the first kiss, Lee Eun Ho and Hong Duk Soo will grow closer in Check in Hanyang episode 13. The newly released stills show the couple lying close to each other in the room. Though they have always maintained distance while sleeping, the promotional photos for the upcoming chapter show them right next to one another.

With only three episodes left for the finale of Check in Hanyang, the viewers are to know what lies ahead for Lee Eun Ho and Hong Duk Soo. The couple move their blankets close to each other and affectionately look at one another. The images feature the romantic moments between the duo. However, there are several challenges coming on their way. So, the viewers are eager to know if they will manage on to these happy moments forever.

The production team has teased dramatic change for Cheon Jun Hwa as the newly released stills show him in military attire. His determination to win Hong Duk Soo could lead to new conflicts between the four friends. After a meeting with his father, Cheon Jun Hwa will head to an unknown destination with an armed troop. Will he team up with his father?

How To Watch?

Check In Hanyang episode 13 will air on Channel A on Saturday (February 1) at 9:10 PM KST. The chapter will feature potential conflicts between Lee Eun Ho, Hong Duk Soo, Ko Soo Ra, and Cheon Jun Hwa. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Check In Hanyang Episode 13:

US - 8:10 AM

Canada - 8:10 AM

Australia - 9:40 PM

New Zealand - 12:10 PM

Japan - 9:10 PM

Mexico - 9:10 AM

Brazil - 9:10 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 PM

India - 5:40 PM

Indonesia - 7:10 PM

Singapore - 8:10 PM

China - 8:10 PM

Europe - 2:10 PM

France - 2:10 PM

Spain - 2:10 PM

UK - 1:10 PM

South Africa - 1:10 PM

Philippines - 8:10 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Episode 13 preview teases potential conflicts between Lee Eun Ho, Hong Duk Soo, Ko Soo Ra, and Cheon Jun Hwa. The newly released stills show Ko Soo Ra quietly watching Cheon Jun Hwa as he drinks alone in distress. The viewers can expect to watch the outcome of the quartet's split. Will their intertwined fates lead to new problems?

Check In Hanyang is an ongoing romance drama set in the Joseon era, which premiered on Saturday (December 21). The mini-series follows a group of interns at Yongcheonlu, the largest inn in Joseon. It will feature Bae In Hyuk, Kim Ji Eun, Jung Gun Joo, Park Jae Chan, Kim Eui Sung, Yoon Je Moon, Han Jae Suk, and Kim Min Jung in lead roles.

In Hyuk portrays Prince Lee Eun, who hid his identity to enter Yongcheonlu. Ji Eun plays Hong Deok Soo, who disguises herself as a man to enter the inn. Gun Joo appears as Cheon Jun Hwa. He is an heir to Yongcheonru with a cute appearance. Jae Chan features Go Soo Ra, a young man from Hanyang. Park Hyun Jin wrote the script for the historical romance drama, and Myeong Hyun Woo directed it.