Check In Hanyang Episode 3 Recap, Review, Reactions 

Check In Hanyang episode 3 aired on Channel A on Saturday (December 28) at 9:10 PM KST. This chapter followed Lee Eun Ho, Hong Deok Soo, Cheon Jun Hwa, and Go Soo Ra. The interns narrowly escaped from the expedition after getting caught by the Master Inn Keeper. People in Korea watched the mini-series on TV or streamed it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watched the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Check In Hanyang is a romance drama set in the Joseon era, premiered on Saturday (December 21). The drama follows a group of interns at Yongcheonlu, the largest inn in Joseon. It will feature Bae In Hyuk, Kim Ji Eun, Jung Gun Joo, Park Jae Chan, Kim Eui Sung, Yoon Je Moon, Han Jae Suk, and Kim Min Jung in lead roles.

In Hyuk portrays Prince Lee Eun, who hid his identity to enter Yongcheonlu. Ji Eun plays Hong Deok Soo, who disguises herself as a man to enter the inn. Gun Joo appears as Cheon Jun Hwa. He is an heir to Yongcheonru with a cute appearance. Jae Chan features Go Soo Ra, a young man from Hanyang. Park Hyun Jin wrote the script for the historical romance drama, and Myeong Hyun Woo directed it.

Check In Hanyang Episode 3 Recap

Lee Eun Ho, Hong Deok Soo, Cheon Jun Hwa, and Go Soo Ra began working together in the third episode of Check In Hanyang. The historical romance drama picked up from where it left off in the second episode. It featured intern Eun Ho chasing Deok Soo while he tries to run away in between the game.

Master Inn Keeper Seol Mae Hwa calmly watched the interns with Yu Su In, Cho Seung Ryang, and Jang Sook Soo. They understood Deok Soo forged the red card to enter Yongcheonru as an intern. Sook Soo suggested to Mae Hwa to let Deok Soo continue getting his training, but the other two masters did not support him. Mae Hwa decided to let the intern stay.

The Master Inn Keeper asked interns Kim Myeong Ho, Min Du Sik, Maeng Seok Sam, Byeon Sang Wu, Lee Eun Ho, Hong Deok Soo, Cheon Jun Hwa, and Go Soo Ra to explain everything. The top-tier roommates blamed the interns staying in low-tier room for provoking them to gamble. Eun Ho admitted that it was his idea. Soo Ra and Jun Hwa said they were equally responsible. Deok Soo claimed that it was a fair game. Mae Hwa quietly watched the interns justify themselves with a gentle smile. She let them go after giving a final warning.

Team Work

The next day, Master Bang Sa Seon announced a change in judgment. He said the interns would be judged as a team. Lee Eun Ho, Hong Deok Soo, Cheon Jun Hwa, and Go Soo Ra began working together. They took every task seriously and worked hard to prove themselves. The first task was to show how they should greet the guests at Yeongcheonru. Eun Ho saved his team with his skills.

The second task was to be the fastest to greet the master, and Deok Soo acted quickly. The team got a chance to reduce their penalty points by helping the chef. When Eun Ho and the team were busy peeling onions in the kitchen, Myeong Ho came up with a plan to beat the low-tier interns. He bribed trainee Heo Dong Gyu to play a dirty game.

An Accident

The third task was to wash, dry, and iron 20 bedsheets by the end of the day. Eun Ho, Deok Soo, Jun Hwa, and Soo Ra sincerely did their work. They washed the bedsheets thoroughly and looked for a place to dry them. When Myeong Ho occupied the last rod, Dong Gyu stepped in and pretended to help them. The low-tier interns felt relieved without knowing that they were tricked.

The interns spread the bedsheets on the rods given to them and took a quick nap while waiting for them to dry. The rod broke, and the bedsheets fell on the ground. Since the interns did not have time to wash the bedsheets thoroughly again, Deok Soo suggested a plan. They began washing the bedsheets in a nearby stream.

Deok Soo accidentally fell into the water while washing the bedsheets. Eun Ho jumped into the water to save her. The prince saw his roommate lying unconscious in the water. Artificial respiration was the only option to save the intern. The two interns locked lips while they were inside the stream.