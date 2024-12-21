Check In Hanyang Episode 1 (Premiere): How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Check In Hanyang episode 1 will air on Channel A on Saturday (December 21) at 7:50 PM KST. The premiere will introduce Bae In Hyuk as Prince Lee Eun Ho and Kim Ji Eun as Hong Deok Soo. The producers teased a thrilling chapter with lots of tension. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Check In Hanyang is a romance drama set in the Joseon era. The mini-series follows a group of interns at Yongcheonlu, the largest inn in Joseon. It will feature Bae In Hyuk, Kim Ji Eun, Jung Gun Joo, Park Jae Chan, Kim Eui Sung, Yoon Je Moon, Han Jae Suk, and Kim Min Jung in lead roles.

In Hyuk will portray Prince Lee Eun. He will hide his identity to enter Yongcheonlu. Ji Eun will play Hong Deok Soo. She disguised herself as a man to enter the inn. Gun Joo will appear as Cheon Jun Hwa. He is an heir to Yongcheonru with a cute appearance. Jae Chan will feature Go Soo Ra, a young man from Hanyang. Park Hyun Jin wrote the script for the historical romance drama, and Myeong Hyun Woo directed it.

Here is everything about the upcoming Channel A drama Check In Hanyang, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

The historical romance drama will premiere on Channel A on Saturday (December 21) at 7:50 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Australia, Canada, China, Japan, Singapore, India, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the drama with subtitles on several streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Check In Hanyang:

US - 5:50 AM

Canada - 5:50 AM

Australia - 9:20 PM

New Zealand - 11:50 PM

Japan - 7:50 PM

Mexico - 4:50 AM

Brazil - 7:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 1:50 PM

India - 4:20 PM

Indonesia - 5:50 PM

Singapore - 6:50 PM

China - 6:50 PM

Europe - 11:50 AM

France - 11:50 AM

Spain - 11:50 AM

UK - 10:50 AM

South Africa - 12:50 PM

Philippines - 6:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Check In Hanyang promotional stills show Deok Soo participating in a high-stakes gambling match. Several men around her closely observe her moves as she intensely focuses on a red paper card in her opponent's hand. The card is known as hongpae, which means red card in English. It is an admission ticket to the Yongcheonru exam. Deok Soo knows the difficulties of obtaining hongpae. So, she steps into the dangerous gambling game to secure the admission ticket.

"Hong Deok Soo is a character with a special backstory who has to disguise herself as a man to enter Yongcheonru. Kim Ji Eun perfectly brought Hong Deok Soo's charm to life with her vibrant and dynamic performance. From the first episode, a thrilling and tension-filled story will unfold, so please show lots of anticipation," the production team shared.