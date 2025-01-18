Check In Hanyang Episode 9: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Check In Hanyang episode 9 will air on Channel A on Saturday (January 18) at 9:10 PM KST. Lee Eun Ho, Cheon Jun Hwa, and Ko Soo Ra will join Hong Deok Soo in her gambling business. They will help her as dealers. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Check In Hanyang is a romance drama set in the Joseon era, which premiered on Saturday (December 21). The mini-series follows interns at Yongcheonlu, the largest inn in Joseon. It will feature Bae In Hyuk, Kim Ji Eun, Jung Gun Joo, Park Jae Chan, Kim Eui Sung, Yoon Je Moon, Han Jae Suk, and Kim Min Jung in lead roles.

In Hyuk portrays Prince Lee Eun, who hid his identity to enter Yongcheonlu. Ji Eun plays Hong Deok Soo, who disguises herself as a man to enter the inn. Gun Joo appears as Cheon Jun Hwa. He is an heir to Yongcheonru with a cute appearance. Jae Chan features Go Soo Ra, a young man from Hanyang. Park Hyun Jin wrote the script for the historical romance drama, and Myeong Hyun Woo directed it.

Here is everything about Check In Hanyang episode 9, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Check In Hanyang Episode 9:

US - 8:10 AM

Canada - 8:10 AM

Australia - 9:40 PM

New Zealand - 12:10 AM

Japan - 9:10 PM

Mexico - 9:10 AM

Brazil - 9:10 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 PM

India - 5:40 PM

Indonesia - 7:10 PM

Singapore - 8:10 PM

China - 8:10 PM

Europe - 2:10 PM

France - 2:10 PM

Spain - 2:10 PM

UK - 1:10 PM

South Africa - 1:10 PM

Philippines - 8:10 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Check In Hanyang episode 9 preview shows Hong Duk Soo focussing on her new gambling business. The den named Bulrakho is open for business, and Duk Soo takes up the role of a dealer. Lee Eun Ho, Cheon Jun Hwa, and Ko Soo Ra will join Duk Soo in the gambling den wearing uniforms. They will help their friend prove herself.