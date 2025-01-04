Check In Hanyang Episode 5: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Check In Hanyang episode 5 will air on Channel A on Saturday (January 4) at 9:10 PM KST. Hong Deok Soo will get in trouble in the upcoming chapter. Lee Eun Ho, Cheon Jun Hwa, and Go Soo Ra will try to help her. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Check In Hanyang, the romance drama set in the Joseon era, premiered on Saturday (December 21). The mini-series follows a group of interns at Yongcheonlu, the largest inn in Joseon. It will feature Bae In Hyuk, Kim Ji Eun, Jung Gun Joo, Park Jae Chan, Kim Eui Sung, Yoon Je Moon, Han Jae Suk, and Kim Min Jung in lead roles.

In Hyuk portrays Prince Lee Eun, who hid his identity to enter Yongcheonlu. Ji Eun plays Hong Deok Soo, who disguises herself as a man to enter the inn. Gun Joo appears as Cheon Jun Hwa. He is an heir to Yongcheonru with a cute appearance. Jae Chan features Go Soo Ra, a young man from Hanyang. Park Hyun Jin wrote the script for the historical romance drama, and Myeong Hyun Woo directed it.

Here is everything about Check In Hanyang episode 5, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

The historical romance drama will air its next episode on Channel A on Saturday (January 4) at 9:10 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Australia, Canada, China, Japan, Singapore, India, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the drama with subtitles on several streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Check In Hanyang Episode 5:

US - 8:10 AM

Canada - 8:10 AM

Australia - 9:40 PM

New Zealand - 12:10 AM

Japan - 9:10 PM

Mexico - 9:10 AM

Brazil - 9:10 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 PM

India - 5:40 PM

Indonesia - 7:10 PM

Singapore - 8:10 PM

China - 8:10 PM

Europe - 2:10 PM

France - 2:10 PM

Spain - 2:10 PM

UK - 1:10 PM

South Africa - 1:10 PM

Philippines - 8:10 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Check In Hanyang episode 5 preview features a private meeting between Cheon Bang Joo and Lee Eun Ho. It shows Bang Joo bowing to Eun Ho and offering him a meal. Bang Joo pours alcohol from a jug and says something to Eun Ho. The prince responds with an unwavering, confident glare, teasing a tense atmosphere.

"This marks the first private meeting between Lee Eun Ho and Cheon Bang Joo after Lee Eun Ho enters Yongcheonru. Please look forward to discovering why Cheon Bang Joo specifically called for Lee Eun Ho and what kind of conversation these two, who likely have many questions for each other, will have during this meeting. Additionally, we ask for your interest in the showdown of intense charisma between Bae In Hyuk and Kim Eui Sung, which heightens the tension in this particular scene," the production team shared.