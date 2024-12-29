Check In Hanyang Episode 4: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Check In Hanyang episode 4 will air on Channel A on Sunday (December 29) at 9:10 pm KST. This chapter could feature the beginning of a romantic journey for Hong Deok Soo and Lee Eun Ho. The preview shows Deok Soo feeling awkward around Eun Ho. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Check In Hanyang, the romance drama set in the Joseon era, premiered on Saturday (December 21). The mini-series follows a group of interns at Yongcheonlu, the largest inn in Joseon. It will feature Bae In Hyuk, Kim Ji Eun, Jung Gun Joo, Park Jae Chan, Kim Eui Sung, Yoon Je Moon, Han Jae Suk, and Kim Min Jung in lead roles.

In Hyuk portrays Prince Lee Eun, who hid his identity to enter Yongcheonlu. Ji Eun plays Hong Deok Soo, who disguises herself as a man to enter the inn. Gun Joo appears as Cheon Jun Hwa. He is an heir to Yongcheonru with a cute appearance. Jae Chan features Go Soo Ra, a young man from Hanyang. Park Hyun Jin wrote the script for the historical romance drama, and Myeong Hyun Woo directed it.

Here is everything about Check In Hanyang episode 4, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

The historical romance drama will air its next episode on Channel A on Sunday (December 29) at 9:10 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Australia, Canada, China, Japan, Singapore, India, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the drama with subtitles on several streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Check In Hanyang Episode 4:

US - 8:10 am

Canada - 8:10 am

Australia - 9:40 pm

New Zealand - 12:10 am

Japan - 9:10 pm

Mexico - 9:10 am

Brazil - 9:10 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 pm

India - 5:40 pm

Indonesia - 7:10 pm

Singapore - 8:10 pm

China - 8:10 pm

Europe - 2:10 pm

France - 2:10 pm

Spain - 2:10 pm

UK - 1:10 am

South Africa - 1:10 pm

Philippines - 8:10 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Check In Hanyang episode 4 preview shows Eun Ho having fun while teasing Deok Soo. Jun Hwa enjoys watching the couple spending time together. The teaser video teases trouble for Deok Soo. It shows Deok Soo nervously hiding in a room full of women's clothing. When her loyal roommates Lee Eun Ho, Cheon Jun Hwa, and Go Soo Ra reach out for her help.

"The new crisis that Hong Deok Soo faces in today's episode will go beyond just an ordinary incident—it will have an important effect on the relationships between each of the characters, and it will add intrigue and excitement to the future plot. Seeing the four characters' bond grow closer as they rely on one another and overcome their difficulties will not only be entertaining, but it will also deeply move viewers' hearts. We hope that viewers will keep an eye on the changes in their relationships," the production team shared.