Check In Hanyang Episode 2: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Check In Hanyang episode 2 will air on Channel A on Sunday (December 22) at 9:10 PM KST. Prince Lee Eun Ho, Hong Deok Soo, Cheon Jun Hwa, and Go Soo Ra will passionately focus on their training at Yongcheonru. The producers teased a chapter full of fun and laughter. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Check In Hanyang is a romance drama set in the Joseon era. It premiered on Saturday (December 21). The mini-series follows a group of interns at Yongcheonlu, the largest inn in Joseon. It will feature Bae In Hyuk, Kim Ji Eun, Jung Gun Joo, Park Jae Chan, Kim Eui Sung, Yoon Je Moon, Han Jae Suk, and Kim Min Jung in lead roles.

In Hyuk portrays Prince Lee Eun, who hid his identity to enter Yongcheonlu. Ji Eun plays Hong Deok Soo, who disguises herself as a man to enter the inn. Gun Joo appears as Cheon Jun Hwa. He is an heir to Yongcheonru with a cute appearance. Jae Chan features Go Soo Ra, a young man from Hanyang. Park Hyun Jin wrote the script for the historical romance drama, and Myeong Hyun Woo directed it.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Check In Hanyang Episode 2:

US - 8:10 AM

Canada - 8:10 AM

Australia - 9:40 PM

New Zealand - 12:10 AM

Japan - 9:10 PM

Mexico - 9:10 AM

Brazil - 9:10 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 PM

India - 5:40 PM

Indonesia - 7:10 PM

Singapore - 8:10 PM

China - 8:10 PM

Europe - 2:10 PM

France - 2:10 PM

Spain - 2:10 PM

UK - 1:10 PM

South Africa - 1:10 PM

Philippines - 8:10 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Check In Hanyang episode 2 will feature intense training for the interns at Yongcheonru. The preview still shows the interns learning to bow properly to the guests. Though the other trainees are easily following the instructions, Prince Lee Eun Ho comes up with a unique way of greeting the guests. The teaser images also show Cheon Jun Hwa and the Prince struggling with the basics of sewing.

"In Episode 2, which airs today, the story of the four protagonists—who will learn Yongcheonru's system as interns and each depict their journey of growth—begins in earnest. The actors' passionate performances and the intriguing plot will help viewers fall deeper into Yongcheonru's universe. We hope you'll look forward to their journey of adjusting to Yongcheonru, which will be full of fun and laughter," the production team shared.