Check-In Hanyang: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Check-In Hanyang will premiere on Channel A on Saturday (December 21) at 7:50 PM KST. It is a romance drama set in the Joseon era. The mini-series follows a group of interns at Yongcheonlu, the largest Inn in Joseon. It will feature Bae In Hyuk, Kim Ji Eun, Jung Gun Joo, Park Jae Chan, Kim Eui Sung, Yoon Je Moon, Han Jae Suk, and Kim Min Jung in lead roles.

In Hyuk will portray Prince Lee Eun. He will hide his identity to enter Yongcheonlu. Ji Eun will play Hong Deok Soo. She disguised herself as a man to enter the Inn. Gun Joo will appear as Cheon Jun Hwa. He is an heir to Yongcheonru with a cute appearance. Jae Chan will feature Go Soo Ra, a young man from Hanyang. Park Hyun Jin wrote the script for the historical romance drama, and Myeong Hyun Woo directed it.

Here is everything about the upcoming Channel A drama Check In Hanyang, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

The historical romance drama will premiere on Channel A on Saturday (December 21) at 7:50 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Australia, Canada, China, Japan, Singapore, India, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the drama with subtitles on several streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Check In Hanyang:

US - 5:50 AM

Canada - 5:50 AM

Australia - 9:20 PM

New Zealand - 11:50 PM

Japan - 7:50 PM

Mexico - 4:50 AM

Brazil - 7:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 1:50 PM

India - 4:20 PM

Indonesia - 5:50 PM

Singapore - 6:50 PM

China - 6:50 PM

Europe - 11:50 AM

France - 11:50 AM

Spain - 11:50 AM

UK - 10:50 AM

South Africa - 12:50 PM

Philippines - 6:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Check-In Hanyang teaser focuses on the chemistry between Lee Eun and Deok Soo. Prince Lee Eun, who lives in the Inn under the name Lee Eun Ho, tells Deok Soo not to act recklessly. Shortly after Deok Soo insists she is not acting recklessly, the female lead falls into the water. The video shows Eun Ho becoming confused about being attracted to Deok Soo.

Cast member In Hyuk shared details about his character in the upcoming historical romance drama. The actor said the charm of his character attracted him to this project. According to him, Eun Ho's charm lies in his quirkiness and awkwardness. His behavior stems from the unfamiliarity with actions and speech he has never done.

"I will remember this project as one that allowed me to broaden my acting range. Through this drama, I hope to showcase a more mature acting. It's not centered on just one event but is packed with various incidents, conflicts, and accidents, making it rich and entertaining," the cast member shared.