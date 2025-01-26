Check In Hanyang Episode 12: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Check In Hanyang episode 12 will air on Channel A on Sunday (January 26) at 9:10 PM KST. The chapter will feature a love triangle between Cheon Jun Hwa, Lee Eun Ho, and Hong Duk Soo. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Check-In Hanyang is an ongoing romance drama set in the Joseon era that premiered on Saturday (December 21). The mini-series follows a group of interns at Yongcheonlu, the largest inn in Joseon. It will feature Bae In Hyuk, Kim Ji Eun, Jung Gun Joo, Park Jae Chan, Kim Eui Sung, Yoon Je Moon, Han Jae Suk, and Kim Min Jung in lead roles.

In Hyuk portrays Prince Lee Eun, who hid his identity to enter Yongcheonlu. Ji Eun plays Hong Deok Soo, who disguises herself as a man to enter the inn. Gun Joo appears as Cheon Jun Hwa. He is an heir to Yongcheonru with a cute appearance. Jae Chan features Go Soo Ra, a young man from Hanyang. Park Hyun Jin wrote the script for the historical romance drama, and Myeong Hyun Woo directed it.

Here is everything about Check In Hanyang episode 12, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Check In Hanyang Episode 12:

US - 8:10 AM

Canada - 8:10 AM

Australia - 9:40 PM

New Zealand - 12:10 PM

Japan - 9:10 PM

Mexico - 9:10 AM

Brazil - 9:10 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 PM

India - 5:40 PM

Indonesia - 7:10 PM

Singapore - 8:10 PM

China - 8:10 PM

Europe - 2:10 PM

France - 2:10 PM

Spain - 2:10 PM

UK - 1:10 PM

South Africa - 1:10 PM

Philippines - 8:10 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Check In Hanyang episode 12 preview teases a love triangle between Cheon Jun Hwa, Lee Eun Ho, and Hong Duk Soo. The newly released stills show Eun Ho taking care of worried Duk Soo. The female lead features a tense expression while the prince closely watches her. Another image shows Jun Hwa quietly observing his friends.