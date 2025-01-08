Authorities revealed Tuesday that a U.S. soldier used the artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, to help plan a deadly attack on a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year's Day. The incident has raised serious concerns about the potential for AI technology to be misused, especially as it resulted in the soldier's death and injured seven others.

Matthew Livelsberger, 37, fatally shot himself just before the truck exploded. The explosion caused minor injuries to seven people but caused little damage to the nearby Trump International Hotel. Officials say Livelsberger did not intend to harm others, based on evidence from his writings. This tragic event took place over a week ago, with updates emerging only recently.

An analysis of Livelsberger's use of ChatGPT reveals he had been researching topics like explosive targets, ammunition velocity, and fireworks laws in Arizona. This raised alarms over the ease with which such sensitive information can be accessed through AI tools.

"This is the first known case in the U.S. where ChatGPT was used to aid in creating a dangerous device," said Kevin McMahill, sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. "It's a concerning moment," he added, highlighting the growing risks associated with the misuse of AI technologies.

ChatGPT's developer, OpenAI, responded in an email statement, emphasizing that the tool is designed to reject dangerous instructions. The company stressed its commitment to responsible AI use and noted that ChatGPT had issued warnings against harmful activities in this case. OpenAI also confirmed it is working closely with law enforcement to assist with the investigation.

While ChatGPT provided general information that is widely available online, it also issued warnings about the potential dangers and legality of the activities Livelsberger sought to learn about. The company reaffirmed its stance on ensuring that the AI tools are used safely and responsibly.

The explosion incident in Las Vegas was just hours after another violent event occurred in New Orleans. Early on New Year's Day, a driver rammed a truck into a crowd in the French Quarter, killing at least 15 people before being shot dead by police. Both incidents have shaken the nation and sparked fears about increasing violence during the holiday period.

The Trump International Hotel, located just off the Las Vegas Strip, saw minimal damage from the explosion. It stands across from the Fashion Show Las Vegas shopping mall, a popular spot in the city. Despite the chaos, authorities have assured the public that they are taking all necessary steps to investigate these events thoroughly.

This shocking event has brought attention to the dangers of using AI for malicious purposes and has intensified debates on the regulation of generative AI tools. As law enforcement continues its investigation, questions remain about how to prevent AI from being exploited in similar ways in the future.