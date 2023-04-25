ChatGPT Can't Beat the Human Mind, Says Indian Tech Pioneer Narayana Murthy

Ever since ChatGPT came into the public domain, there has been a rising concern that it will snatch away thousands of jobs. Billionaire Elon Musk and Google CEO Sundar Pichai have the same views.

However, Infosys Chairman Narayana Murthy is of a different view. In an interview with a media house, Murthy said that the "human mind is the most powerful imagination, machine" and there is nothing that can beat it.

With the wide range of tasks, ChatGPT is able to do, there is a general perception that ChatGPT will do almost every job, eventually replacing humans performing the same work.

However, Murthy feels "ChatGPT is an excellent addition to knowledge generation, to doing certain tasks, for example, writing an essay," said Murthy adding that it is the human mind which is the key differentiator between two works created by two separate individuals using ChatGPT.

Murthy's comments come at a time when the world has polarised views on ChatGPT and its impact on jobs and the economy. Technology leaders like Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak, and more have come together demanding a pause on training large-scale AI systems like ChatGPT.

ChatGPT has grown in popularity in a short period of time. It can generate human-like text and has several uses, including language translation, language modeling, and text generation.

The AI chatbot, which was launched in November 2022, has taken the globe by storm, prompting many companies to use AI in their products. Some of the firms that have introduced their own versions of ChatGPT are Google, Snapchat, Facebook, and Twitter.

The growing popularity of ChatGPT has spawned a debate about whether technology is a blessing or a curse for humanity. There are concerns that it will disrupt the work market and replace humans. But words coming from a person of the stature of Narayan Murthy, are a big relief in this direction.