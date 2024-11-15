Chanel Maya Banks: Family of Missing 'Gossip Girl' Actress Claim Woman Found Is Not Her but Imposter

The family of Chanel Maya Banks, the actress who reportedly went missing two weeks ago, have claimed that she has not been found, despite police saying she was located safe and unharmed. Following a two-week search, the Los Angeles Police Department announced on Monday that the 36-year-old was found in Texas.

The "Gossip Girl" actress later said she ran away from her family to be baptized by Pastor Robert Clancey, who recently delivered sermons about the "end times." Despite the police's statement, Banks' family remains unconvinced that the woman found is actually her. Banks' cousin, Danielle-Tori Singh, dismissed the LAPD's update as "fake news," claiming the individual is an "imposter."

Family Says Imposter Not Banks

She added that she will keep distributing "Missing Persons" flyers, according to ABC7. "I have the still from Texas PD body cam footage that was shown to us on Monday Nov 11 at the Pacific Police Station in LA," Singh wrote on her Instagram Story.

"This is the woman they're telling us is Chanel. We have told them this is not Chanel. They didn't listen to us and closed the case."

"That's why @ohhheychanel won't post a video saying she's safe because it's not Chanel," added Singh, who flew in from Toronto to help with the search.

Banks was reported missing by her mother and cousin after police conducted a welfare check at her apartment in Playa Vista, California.

Inside the apartment, which Banks shares with her husband, authorities found her belongings and her dog but found no clues indicating her whereabouts.

Found but Nothing Clear

Just hours after police reported she had been found, the actress — also known for her role in "Blue Bloods" — claimed she was never missing but had left willingly to "escape my cage."

"I have met with the Police and verified that I am not only OK, but I'm finally free," she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

"They say once, you're free in Christ Jesus, you're free indeed, so I told my husband six days ago I was going to get baptized by one of my favorite pastors Pastor Robert Clancy."

Banks also accused her family of "manipulation" and sexual abuse, though she did not provide further details about the allegations.

Singh previously told ABC7 that she became worried when they were unable to reach Banks.

"Five days without hearing from my cousin is red flags and alarm bells," Singh said. "She doesn't go more than 48 hours without speaking to me or her mom...That girl is more like a big sister to me."

The actress, however, said in her post that she has not been in contact with her cousin for "more than 15 years."