Americans Extremely Worried About Biden's Mental Health; Whites And Latinos More Doubtful About 79-Year-Old's Decision Making

Most Americans are worried about President Joe Biden's mental health, according to a recent survey. At least 59% of the respondents are concerned about 79-year-old's mental health.

According to the Issues & Insights/TIPP poll released Monday, 59% of respondents were "concerned" about the president's mental health, with 36% saying they were "very concerned" and 23% "somewhat concerned."

Just 39% said they were either "not very concerned" (18%) or "not concerned at all" (21%) about Biden's faculties, according to New York Post.

The survey found that 39% of Democrats say they are worried about Biden's mental condition. While 82% of Republicans and 56% of independents are also worried about the president's health condition.

The Issues & Insights/TIPP poll also shows that among the various demographic categories, responses were surprisingly uniform. Men and women, for instance, were identical in their concern over Biden's mental health at 59% each, while those saying they weren't concerned included 39% of men and 38% of women.

