Gossip Girl Actress Chanel Maya Banks Found Safe After Mysterious 2-Week Disappearance

Actress Chanel Maya Banks, known for her roles in Gossip Girl, Blue Bloods, and Twelve, has been found safe after vanishing from her Los Angeles home for two weeks. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed on Tuesday that Banks, 36, was located unharmed, and authorities have stated that no foul play is suspected.

Banks was last seen on October 30, sparking a missing persons search by both police and her family. Relatives were particularly alarmed due to her unusual silence. According to her cousin, Danielle-Tori Singh, Banks rarely goes longer than a day or two without checking in with family members. "Five days without hearing from my cousin is red flags and alarm bells," Singh shared with the press, emphasizing their close bond and her cousin's dependable communication patterns.

Singh, who traveled from Toronto to aid in the search, detailed her concerns to the media. During the search, she worked closely with authorities, pressing for more extensive checks and raising awareness about her cousin's sudden disappearance. Over the span of a few days, police conducted multiple welfare checks at Banks' Playa Vista apartment. During these checks, officers reportedly found Banks' dog and personal belongings, but she was nowhere to be found. Family members noted that her car was parked in the garage, but her phone and laptop were missing, raising additional concerns.

As the days stretched on, Singh shared her frustrations with the lack of cooperation from Banks' husband, who she claims showed little interest in helping with the search. According to Singh, he was seen removing missing posters and was unwilling to assist either the police or the family in locating Banks. Singh described this behavior as disturbing, noting that her cousin's husband displayed visible injuries during her visit to their apartment on November 10. She informed police, who documented the injuries as part of their investigation.

Singh also launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds for hiring a private investigator and to support family members with travel and accommodation costs while searching in Los Angeles. In her posts, Singh detailed the extent of her cousin's typical behavior, explaining that Banks "would NEVER go anywhere without telling her mom or myself." Singh further added that Banks' husband told police that Banks "did not want to be found" and would reach out when ready, though he had reportedly last seen her on November 7 and hadn't contacted authorities to report her absence.

Family and friends were relieved to learn that Banks was found safe in Texas on November 11. LAPD spokesperson Charles Miller confirmed her well-being, saying, "She is fine," and indicated that the investigation was officially closed. Singh expressed gratitude to everyone who supported their search efforts.

Banks, celebrated for her role as Sawyer Bennett on Gossip Girl, has returned to her family after the unsettling ordeal, which left her loved ones deeply concerned for her safety and wellbeing.

4o