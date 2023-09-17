Who Was Malessa Mooney? Sister of Guyanese Pop Star Jourdin Pauline Found Murdered Inside Her Luxurious Los Angeles Apartment

The sister of Guyanese pop sensation Jourdin Pauline was found dead in her upscale Los Angeles high-rise apartment following concerns raised by her family after their chat messages with her, which were blue, suddenly changed to green. Investigators ruled her death a homicide, although the precise cause of her death is still awaiting confirmation.

Tributes poured in for Maleesa Mooney, a 31-year-old aspiring model, as the Los Angeles police launched a murder investigation. Mooney was found dead inside her Skye at Bunker Hill unit in Downtown Los Angeles just before 4 pm on Tuesday. The aspiring model worked as a real estate agent at Nest Seekers, a Beverly Hills-based agency.

Murder Shrouded in Mystery

Mooney had just relocated to her new residence a month prior, as stated by her family. Cops entered her home at Skye at Bunker Hill on September 12, a little before 4 pm to find the woman murdered.

They did not disclose the duration she had been dead.

Mooney's family grew concerned when their iPhone text changed with her shifted from blue to green, indicating a shift in WiFi and data services.

Bailey Babb, Mooney's cousin, told KTLA that the family became worried when Mooney stopped responding to their calls. Babb mentioned, "When a week went by, we just knew something was off," prompting them to request a wellness check.

"Her messages weren't delivering and we knew something was up because we all have a special relationship with Maleesa."

Jourdin Pauline, her sister and a popstar with a massive fan following of 1.3 million on Instagram said, " 'Maleesa has always been someone who is a peacemaker in our family, someone that's always been the backbone, and making sure everyone's getting together, loving on each other."

"So this is a really big piece of us that's gone now."

She wrote in a heartfelt tribute on social media: "Never in a million years did I think I'd have to make this post and get justice for my one & only sister my heart is crushed.

"I can't believe you won't be here with us anymore you were so loving and so kind to everyone you made sure if you ate everyone around you was too you opened your arms to people who didn't deserve you as a friend you're the best thing to happen to almost everyone's lives you touched!"

"This feels so surreal I keep waking up crying thinking I'm in a bad dream we will get justice for you my sister I promise you won't be gone in vain!" she added.

Investigation On, Killer at Large

Pauline mentioned that her sister's iCloud showed an alert indicating she was still online. This raised concerns and led her to believe that the perpetrator might have been attempting to steal and sell her iPhone and MacBook.

Residents living in the 450-unit high-rise reportedly have been voicing concerns about peculiar and suspicious activities within the building in recent weeks.

For those interested in living there, rental prices for studio and one-bedroom apartments at the complex commence at $2,019 per month. The building offers amenities such as a resort-style pool, sundeck, central courtyard, communal BBQ grills, tennis courts, and a dog park.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement: "(LAPD) Central Bureau Homicide investigators are requesting the public's help for any information in a murder investigation.

"On September 12, 2023, approximately 3:54 p.m., LAPD Central Area uniformed patrol officers responded to a radio call for a Welfare Check at the 200 block of South Figueroa Street. Officers found a victim (later identified as Maleesa Mooney) deceased inside of an apartment unit.

"Officers contacted Central Bureau Homicide, who responded and assumed investigative responsibility for the case.

"The investigation revealed that Maleesa Mooney had been murdered inside of her apartment.

The precise cause of Maleesa Mooney's death remains unclear and awaits determination through a post-mortem examination, which will be carried out by the Los Angeles County Coroner's office.

The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying any individuals accountable for Maleesa Mooney's tragic demise.