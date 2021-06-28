Cha Eun Woo, Shin Sung Rok Replaced By Start-Up Actor Yoo Su Bin on 'Master In The House'

Kpop star Cha Eun Woo and actor Shin Sung Rok had shocked fans by announcing their departure from the popular variety show Master In The House. The latest development is that actor Yoo Su Bin has joined Master In The House as a permanent cast. It is said that he has also taken part in the shooting of the coming episode of the show.

Thus, SBS show Master In the House has a new member following the departure of Eun Woo and Sung Rok, who left the show to concentrate on their main careers. Soompi reported that Yoo Su Bin has joined the show as a fixed cast member.

Yoo Su Bin in the Show From July

Soompi also reported that the Start-Up actor has already recorded with the current members Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se Hyung, and Kim Dong Hyun. Episodes including Yoo Su Bin will be aired from July. Yoo Su Bin is not new to variety shows. He has already been a fixed cast member of MBC show Can I Take Your Order. Fans are curious to know how well Yoo Su Bin can adjust to the current cast of Master In The House when compared to Cha Eun Woo and Shin Sung Rok.

Master In The House is also known as All The Butlers. In this show, the cast spends a night at the houses of a reputed personality, who has achieved a milestone in his/her field. The resource person is called as a master and the cast members spend two days and one night together to reveal the lives and lifestyle of the masters.

Yoo Su Bin's Rising Popularity

With one new member already fixed, it is not known if SBS will bring in another cast member to the show. Yoo Su Bin became popular with his role of Kim Ju Meok in Hyun Bin – Son Ye Jin starrer blockbuster drama Crash Landing On You. His role of a North Korean soldier who is fascinated by South Korean dramas and explains South Korean culture to his team was loved by the audience.

His latest hit drama to air was Start-Up starring Bae Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk. Yoo Su Bin played the role of Lee Chul San, Nam Joo Hyuk's friend from university who becomes one of the founders of Samsan tech and stays by the team until the end. Currently, he is filming for the JTBC drama Disqualified as a Human scheduled to air in the second half of 2021.