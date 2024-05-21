Celebrations Erupt in Iran Amid Official Mourning for President Raisi

Iran saw a wave of covert celebrations following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash. Despite state television broadcasting scenes of mourning, fireworks lit up several cities on Sunday night, and videos surfaced of people dancing in the streets early Monday.

Public displays of joy were limited due to the regime's harsh response to dissent. In one video, a woman is heard saying, "People are rejoicing at the downfall of Raisi." Another man in a separate clip expressed hope for more regime changes, saying, "I hope the rest of them die, too."

Tehran residents reported a heavy presence of armed security forces in several neighborhoods. "I went up to the roof last night, and there were fireworks in several parts of the city," a Karaj resident said. He also heard chants of "death to the dictator" nearby.

Many Iranians celebrated in secret, anxiously awaiting more news. A Tehran man shared his experience: "I was on my phone all night and when I finally saw the news, I jumped from bed and started dancing. A shopkeeper even gave me a free cigarette and said, 'Let's hope for more crashes like this.'"

The mother of a Kurdish prisoner executed earlier this year posted a video of herself dancing after hearing the news. In Isfahan, a shopkeeper reported increased sales of sweets as people came to celebrate Raisi's death. "It's very strange and good, people come and congratulate me for the death of Raisi," he said, though many remained cautious due to fear of government spies and potential repercussions.

Meanwhile, state TV continued to broadcast scenes of mourning, with tearful individuals expressing their grief. "I don't know what to say," one crying man said. Another hoped for divine assistance during these times of grief. In a mosque, mourners spoke of Raisi's dedication and how he held a special place in people's hearts.

State channels played mourning songs and live footage of memorials, with many changing their logos to black and airing tributes to the "martyred president," emphasizing his service to the nation.