Chad Irish, A 55-year-old Bronx Man Arrested After Woman Found Shot, Stuffed in Sleeping Bag on Manhattan Street

In a shocking turn of events, a woman's body was found in a sleeping bag in Manhattan last week. The victim, Yazmeen Williams, 31, had been shot in the head before being wrapped in a plastic bag and placed in a sleeping bag, according to police reports. Surveillance footage showed a man in an electric wheelchair dragging her body, which eyewitnesses said was left with trash on the street.

The NYPD has now confirmed that a man named Chad Irish, 55, from the Bronx, was arrested and charged with concealing a human corpse.

On Monday, police brought a person of interest from his home. A crowd gathered outside, including the victim's mother, Nicole Williams, who shouted "murderer." As the man was handcuffed to an EMS gurney, the crowd surged forward, striking him repeatedly.

Nicole Williams, heartbroken and distraught, cried out, "You killed my daughter." Amid the chaos, a voice in the crowd could be heard urging others to kill the suspect. Despite the turmoil, medics managed to get the man into an ambulance, but the crowd surged again, hitting him repeatedly as he pleaded his innocence.

Police transported the man to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

Williams' body was discovered on Friday around 5 p.m. on 27th Street between Second and Third Avenues. The medical examiner confirmed that she had died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Williams' family described her as an advocate for women. "She was beautiful, sweet, college-educated, and just a good person," said her aunt, Nisha Ramirez. Her mother, Nicole Williams, mentioned that her daughter had just started a new job helping the homeless and that they had planned to celebrate her birthday soon.

The victim's loved ones have set up a memorial at the location where she was found, demanding justice. It is believed that the suspect knew the victim, although their relationship remains unclear.

Chad Irish, a parolee with a lengthy criminal record, was charged with concealment of a human corpse, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing. No homicide charges have been filed yet. Irish had previously served three years in prison for attempted arson in 1994.

The arrest followed the identification of Irish in surveillance footage, which showed him dragging the sleeping bag containing Williams' body.

This tragic incident has left the community in shock and mourning. The NYPD continues to investigate the case, seeking justice for Zameen Williams and her grieving family.