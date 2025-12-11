Cashero: Everything About Upcoming Netflix Drama Starring Lee Jun Ho

Cashero is an upcoming Netflix drama starring Lee Jun Ho, Kim Hye Jun, Kim Byung Chul, and Kim Hyang Gi. Based on a webtoon of the same name, the mini-series is set to premiere on Friday (December 26). It revolves around the life of an ordinary government employee named Kang Sang Ung.

The story begins after he gains a special ability equal to the amount of cash he holds in his hand. To save the world, the superhero emptied his wallet. After winning the hearts of K-drama lovers worldwide with the portrayal of Kang Tae Pong in the tvN drama Typhoon Family, actor Lee Jun Ho is set to play a superhero in the upcoming Netflix drama Cashero. He will appear as Sang Ung in the superhero drama.

Meanwhile, actress Kim Hye Joon will play Kim Min Sook, Sang Woong's longtime girlfriend, in the mini-series. Actor Kim Byung Chul will portray lawyer Byun Ho In, who becomes a superhero after he drinks. Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist star Kim Hyang Gi will appear as Bang Eun Mi, a fearless woman whose supernatural powers depend on her calorie intake.

A teaser video for Cashero teases action-packed scenes and hilarious moments. It begins with Sang Ung demonstrating his superpowers to Min Sook. He tells her that the money in his pocket disappears after he uses his strength. She asks him not to use his superpowers or strength because he needs to save money to buy a house.

However, the newly released stills show Korea Superpowered Association members Byeon Ho In and Bang Eun Mi trying to persuade Sang Ung to use his superpower to help them save the world. They push him into a conflict, deciding whether to protect the world or protect his wallet. Every single decision he makes changes his life dramatically.

Screenwriter Lee Jae In wrote the script for this superhero drama with Jeon Chan Ho. It is directed by Lee Chang Min. The supporting cast includes Kang Han Na and Lee Chae Min. They will portray chaebol siblings Joanna and Jonathan.