Caroline Giuliani: Trump's Former Lawyer Rudi Giuliani's Daughter Says She is a 'Unicorn' and Enjoys Threesomes

Former President Donald Trump's disgraced lawyer Rudy Giuliani's daughter Caroline Giuliani has yet again shocked and embarrassed him by opening her about her love for threesomes and how three-way sex has made her a better person. Caroline, 31, recently wrote an essay fro Vanity Fair, wherein she describes how sex with a couple was an "ecstasy of unbridled self-discovery" which was "metamorphic" for her.

In the essay, Caroline writes about meeting several couples through a dating app and then having sex with them, which she thoroughly enjoyed and since then has been having a better life. Caroline, a filmmaker by profession, is the daughter of Giuliani and his second wife, journalist Donna Hanover, who found out during a press conference in 2001 Giuliani was leaving her.

Threesome and More

In the piece for Vanity Fair titled, "A Unicorn's Tale: Three-Way Sex With Couples Has Made Me A Better Person," Caroline gives graphic details of her sexual escapades with other couples. The piece opens with the words, "I want to watch my boyfriend bend you over."

She then goes on to tell how she realized that she enjoyed threesomes. "I had known some time I was at least bisexual but had barely explored that side of my sexuality. I knew I wanted to experience new dynamics," she writes.

"I now understand that my curiosity, open-mindedness, and sense of adventure are three nonnegotiable, defining elements of my identity," she writes. "But it wasn't until I started sleeping with couples that I shed my shame about those qualities, let alone embraced them in all areas of my life."

Caroline also talks about signing up for a dating site for "Unicorns", women who agree to have sex with couples. She told of her search for sexual fulfillment, writing: "Once I was single, I immediately began to make up for lost time."

Her Sexual Escapades

Caroline says that she had threesome encounters with many couples and that everyone looked for something different. And she too looked for something new. These threesomes made her life better. She also talks about a couple on the app, who she calls Oliver and Isabella.

"One woman I chatted with mentioned she was looking for someone to dominate her but be submissive to her boyfriend. I am typically more sexually submissive, but as we were texting (which quickly turned into sexting), I tried on this authoritative sexual persona," she writes.

After meeting the couple in a bar she describes in detailed literature, "We went back to their place. At one point Oliver and I had sex while Isabella watched actively. She was a 'cuckqueen' which is a woman who enjoys role-playing 'humiliation' this way."

Caroline concludes that after the sexual encounters, she today identifies herself as "pansexual", and says that it helped her battle anxiety and depression in her life.

Caroline often writes for Vanity Fair and had earlier penned a shocking and damning indictment of his policies in the lifestyle magazine. Naturally, Giuliani, if he comes across the piece, may feel embarrassed, or may not also. Giuliani, 76, is himself known for having unusual romantic arrangements in his life. He married his second cousin, Regina Peruggi, in 1968. The marriage lasted till 1982 before marrying Caroline's mother only to leave her in 2001.

In between, Giuliani acknowledged meeting his long-rumored mistress Judith Nathan in 1999. He married Nathan, a former nurse, in May 2003.