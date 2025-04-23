Carlos Santana Hospitalized after Suffering 'Medical Emergency' Just Before Texas Concert

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana had to be rushed to hospital after suffering a medical emergency just before he was gearing up to perform at a show in Texas. The 77-year-old musician suddenly fell ill just hours before the scheduled concert. He is currently under medical supervision at the hospital his manager, Michael Vrionis, said in a statement.

Santana was scheduled to take the stage at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio as part of his 2025 Oneness Tour before the health scare. "Mr. Santana was at the [Majestic Theater in San Antonio, Tex.] preparing for tonight's show when he experienced an event that was determined to be dehydration," Vrionis said.

Show Postponed after Health Scare

"Out of an abundance of caution and the health of Mr. Santana, the decision to postpone the show was the most prudent course of action. He is doing well and is looking forward to coming back to San Antonio soon as well as continuing his US Tour," Vrionis added.

"Thank you all very much for your understanding. The show will be rescheduled soon."

TMZ was the first to break the news that Santana had suffered a "medical emergency." Witnesses told the outlet that the incident took place during a sound check, and the legendary guitarist was seen being carried off on a stretcher and put into an ambulance.

Santana had arrived in Texas after a performance in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Monday night, where he played despite chilly and rainy weather. Just a few hours before being admitted to the hospital, he posted on Facebook, thanking his fans "for showing up with such beautiful energy and love in the cold & rain."

"You danced, you sang, and you braved the elements like true warriors of light," he wrote. "Your warmth and passion lit up the night more than any spotlight ever could. It was truly an honor to share our hearts music with you."

Age Catching up on Santana

Santana is currently scheduled to perform on Wednesday in Sugar Land, Texas, and on Friday in Thackerville, Oklahoma, as part of his 2025 Oneness Tour.

However, this isn't the first health scare for the legendary guitarist. Back in July 2022, he collapsed on stage during a show at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan. It was later reported that the medical emergency was a result of heat exhaustion and dehydration.

Earlier, in December 2021, Santana had to cancel a string of performances in Las Vegas after suffering from chest pains.

Earlier in January, Santana postponed a portion of his residency at the House of Blues inside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas after suffering an "accidental fall" at his home in Hawaii.

"I am sorry to say that Carlos was out taking a walk at his vacation home in Kauai. He took a hard fall, and he broke his little finger on his left hand," Vrionis said at the time.

"He had to have pins inserted in the finger. Unfortunately, he won't be able to play guitar for approximately six weeks. Doctors do say that he will recuperate fully," Vrionis added.