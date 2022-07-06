Carlos Santana Collapses on Stage During Performance Due to Heat Exhaustion, Leaving Fans Shocked [WATCH]

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana collapsed on stage in the middle of a performance in Michigan on Tuesday night leaving fans panicking. The guitarist was apparently overtaken heat exhaustion and dehydration and had to be stretchered out of the stage. The incident happened at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston.

However, Santana, 74, assured his fans that he was doing well as he waived to the crowd as he was being wheeled away on a stretcher. His manager, Michael Vrionis later confirmed that the singer was undergoing observations and was healing and "doing well" after he was quickly rushed to the emergency room.

Midway Horror

Santa was performing at the Pine Knob Music Theatre on Tuesday and was 4 or 5 songs into his set, and started had just started to sing the song titled "Joy" when he showed signs of discomfort. He was trying to sit down but suddenly collapsed on stage to the shock of his fans, reported Fox 2.

Santana reportedly first sat down in front of the drums because he was dizzy before falling backwards.

A video clip shared on Twitter shows the "Smooth" singer being carried off the stage while waving to the audience as crew workers attempted to block the transport with a black cloth.

Vrionis told CBS News in a statement that Santana had suffered "heat exhaustion and dehydration."

Following the medical emergency, concert organizers were compelled to quickly cancel the event and requested attendees to "pray" for Santana.

Since March 25, Santana has performed at 32 events, according to TMZ.

Doing Well

Santana is scheduled to perform at a series of concerts this summer but it seems he will have to cancel his tours. A image shared online by a Fox2 anchor showed medics on stage and confirmed reports that concert-goers had been told there was a "serious medical issue."

A member of the crowd, Lori Pinson, told the outlet: "Suddenly the music just died down. I didn't see him collapse on stage, but everyone had him off to the side...

"A chair appeared where there was not one before. The medics began to rush up on stage."

"Right now he is still on stage. They have pulled a black curtain so you can't see him on directly but he is still on stage," she continued.

Santana also shared a message to his fans. "To one and all," he wrote, "thank you for your precious prayers.

"Cindy and I, we are good just taking it easy. Forgot to eat and drink water so I dehydrated and passed out. Blessings and miracles to you all," he concluded.

According to his manager, Santana's upcoming performance at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania on Wednesday has been postponed. More information will be available via Live Nation.

Santana is currently performing with Earth, Wind & Fire as part of their Miraculous Supernatural 2022 tour. The tour will culminate on August 27 in Tampa, Florida; there are still 19 shows left.