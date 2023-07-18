Carlee Russell: Alabama Nursing Student Was 'Unresponsive' When She Returned Home 48 Hours after Mysteriously Vanishing, 911 Call Reveals

The nursing student who went missing from the side of an Alabama interstate returned home "unresponsive" but was still breathing 48 hours later when she returned home. Carlee Russell, 25, went missing on Alabama Interstate 459 while trying to help a toddler she had allegedly spotted.

She left her "wig, cell phone, and purse on the roadway." Recently released police dispatch audio indicated that Russell was found "unresponsive" but breathing when she returned home to her parents two days later. This comes a day after Russell's boyfriend Thomar Latrell Simmons claimed that she was, in fact, kidnapped. Simmons also said that Russell is presently recuperating after enduring the distressing ordeal.

Fought for Her Life

Police said that they received a 911 call on July 15, at 10:44 pm, that Russell who had mysteriously disappeared two days ago had returned home on foot.

In response to the call, Hoover Police and Fire departments arrived at her home, and she was subsequently taken to UAB Hospital for evaluation and treatment. After receiving medical attention, she was released from the hospital.

Detectives took an initial statement from Russell at both her home and UAB Hospital. However, the full details of her statement have not been disclosed as they are crucial to the ongoing investigation, which the police believe may take several days to complete.

Authorities have been able to retrace Russell's movements up until the moment she disappeared, but they remain optimistic that they will be able to piece together the remaining parts of the puzzle.

Carlee Russell's mother, Talitha Robinson-Russell, took the lead in the search for her daughter, seeking help through social media to ensure her safe return.

According to Russell's concerned mother, her daughter was on the phone with someone when they heard a horrifying scream from the other end of the phone. After that, Russell went quiet and didn't reappear until 48 hours later.

Talitha posted photos of her daughter to her Facebook and wrote: "Whatever city you're in within 4-5 from Birmingham will you please go it and help search for our daughter???

"She's about 5'5 and 150 lbs last known to be on Hwy 459 in Hoover.

"She stopped because a baby was on the side of the Hwy and the person she was on the phone with heard a scream."

As the days dragged by, Talitha continued to plead for help in finding her daughter. "Please check hotels, gas stations, rest stops and be mindful of anything that looks suspicious,' she wrote in another post.

"Whoever abducted her may be in a Grey car. Her wig and hat were found at the scene so her hair will be braided down to her scalp. Thank each of you for all the love and support shown."

Bigger Conspiracy

Following her daughter's safe return, Talitha Robinson-Russell expressed her deep gratitude for all the help and support they received during the distressing ordeal. She mentioned that the experience had been mentally and physically draining for the family. As they try to recover from the ordeal, she kindly requested some space and privacy for the family.

"Great morning!! My husband and I want to make this statement again as we did last night," she said.

"It's nothing more to add or take away from how we're feeling right now. God is faithful and He has answered our prayers.

"We are so grateful to each of you for all the acts of kindness, generosity, and compassion you have shown. Our baby is safe!!!!!!!!!! Thank you Father God."

According to the police, Russell was on her way home after picking up dinner from Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe at the Colonnade on the night she disappeared.

Russell said that she stopped to help a toddler she had seen on the roadside. A witness who came forward on July 14 reported that a light-skinned man driving a gray vehicle had also stopped near her car.

In a statement released on Sunday evening, the police confirmed that the toddler Russell saw was a boy who was wearing only a diaper at the time.

"At this point in the investigation, we have not been able to locate anyone with Carlee from the time she left The Colonnade until the 911 call was made."

Russell vanished suddenly after leaving her car, leaving behind her phone and personal belongings, such as her purse, Apple watch, and wig.

Her boyfriend, Thomar Latrell Simmons, claims that during the 48 hours she was missing, she was in a life-threatening situation and had to fight for her survival.

"She was literally fighting for her life for 48 hours, so until she's physically & mentally stable again, she is not able to give any updates or whereabouts on her kidnapper at this very moment," Simmons wrote on Facebook Sunday.

Simmons claimed that he remained resolute and held onto his faith throughout the distressing ordeal despite being falsely accused of any involvement in Russell's disappearance. He continued his relentless search for his girlfriend, all while sharing affectionate photos of the couple together to showcase their love and connection.

"I was straight tunnel vision, even when I would get on social media on my downtime & see some of the false allegations & assumptions about me having something to do with her abduction would have me discouraged at times, but I didn't give up & kept my faith!" he wrote.

Her parents have now claimed that the child was used as bait to kidnap their daughter.