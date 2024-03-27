Cargo Ship Sent 'Mayday' Warning After It 'Lost Control and Propulsion' Before Colliding With Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge [WATCH]

The container ship Dali that collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore sent a "mayday" warning signal indicating a loss of power before the crash, officials said on Tuesday. Mayor Brandon Scott said that quick-thinking authorities at the bridge were able to halt cars from crossing the 1.9-mile span, an action he said "saved lives."

However, six people are still unaccounted for after multiple vehicles fell into the cold waters of the Patapsco River as the bridge collapsed, with its steel arches and roadway collapsing. First responders rescued two people, one of whom is in critical condition. Divers are continuing their search in the river for possible survivors.

Race Against Time

A spine-chilling video has emerged that captures the moment the bridge collapses plunging people into the frigid waters. According to reports roughly a dozen cars plunged into the 47-degree water, along with around 20 construction workers who were present on the bridge at the time of the accident.

These workers were in the process of pouring concrete onto the bridge when the fatal collision took place.

The ship also caught fire, resulting in thick, black smoke spreading across the bustling harbor.

According to a report from the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency obtained by ABC News, the container ship "lost control and propulsion" as it was leaving the port, and crew members alerted officials of a potential collision.

"The vessel notified Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) that they had lost control of the vessel and an allision [collision on the water] with the bridge was possible," the report said.

"The vessel struck the bridge, causing a complete collapse."

Singapore-based Synergy Marine Group, the company operating the vessel, has confirmed that two pilots aboard the ship, along with 22 Indian crew members, "have been accounted for and there are no reports of any injuries."

The company said that it is conducting an investigation into the cause of the disaster and is cooperating with authorities.

"This is an unthinkable tragedy," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said from the scene shortly after a state of emergency was declared.

"Never would you think that you could see, physically see, the Key Bridge tumble down like that. It looked like something out of an action movie."

The Baltimore City Fire Department provided an update just after 6 a.m., indicating that at least seven vehicles were presumed missing after plunging from the 1.6-mile-long span. Officials are employing sonar technology to locate the vehicles.

Mass Casualty Event

Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said at a Tuesday morning press conference that it seems none of the 22 crew members were injured. He also revealed that the vessel was being steered by specialist pilots.

He said, "Pilots move ships in and out of the Port of Baltimore," noting that the specialist pilots disembark from the ships once they are in open water.

Authorities quickly dismissed the catastrophe as intentional or an act of terrorism, and an initial report from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) indicated that the container ship "lost propulsion" as it was leaving the port.

"The vessel notified MD Department of Transportation (MDOT) that they had lost control of the vessel and an allision with the bridge was possible," the report said. "The vessel struck the bridge causing a complete collapse."

All operations at the Port of Baltimore, one of the most critical trade hubs in North America, have come to a standstill.

An explosion occurred on the container ship as it collided with the bridge, causing containers and diesel to spill into the water. The ship involved is the 948-foot-long Dali, flagged in Singapore and identified as a container vessel.

Observers noted that black smoke was observed coming from the ship moments before the collision, indicating that the crew may have tried to reverse the engines.

Rescue teams are continuing their efforts to help those affected by the accident, with an estimated two dozen cars believed to have been on the bridge at the time.

As of early Tuesday, two people had been rescued from the water. One was unharmed, while the other was transported to the hospital in a "very serious condition."

The shocking moment of the bridge collapse, occurring at a height of 180 feet above the river, was captured on camera. Kevin Cartwright, the Director of Communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, described the situation as "a dire emergency."

Around 30,000 vehicles use the bridge, named after the writer of the Star Spangled Banner, daily. The bridge, which opened in 1977, serves as a vital transportation route.

The Dali ship was bound for Colombo, Sri Lanka, although the cargo it was carrying remains unclear. The vessel was scheduled to arrive in Asia on April 27.