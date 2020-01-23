'Captain Marvel 2' of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) gets a staff writer, Megan McDonnell, on-board to write the sequel to the billion-dollar-grossing 'Captain Marvel'. She is also the scriptwriter on the Disney+ series WandaVision.

McDonnell will write a script for the follow-up to the 2019 Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson. McDonnell is in final negotiations to seal the deal. We shouldn't be surprised to see other writers on and off the project since the first Captain Marvel ended up with six credited writers.

Captain Marvel 2 will be set in the present day

That being said, speculations are making rounds that the sequel to the billion-dollar-grossing flick may play out in the present day as the first film was set in the 1990s. But, the term 'present-day' can be deceiving for the fans of a cosmic character like Captain Marvel.

The 2017 intergalactic movie, Guardians of the Galaxy 2, is based in the present day but that does not alter the story. However, we have to wait to see how they choose to make this film.

New director for the Captain Marvel sequel

There are reports, that the sequel will have a new director on the project. Marvel wants a woman to take over the directing job from Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Although, Boden and Fleck will surely stay in the MCU and could work on the Disney+ series.

Captain Marvel 2 likely to release in 2022

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed a sequel was in development for Phase 4 in the MCU last summer at the San Diego Comic-Con. Since then, the fans haven't really heard anything about the project, and finally half-a-year later, there are talks that 'Captain Marvel 2' has already had some talent attached to work on it.

Kevin Feige announced Phase Four—which mostly comprises films and TV series Marvel intends to release in 2020 and 2021. 'Captain Marvel 2' wasn't discussed and it turns out that's because they are planning to release the movie in 2022.

Last year, the character, Carol Danvers, made her debut as 'Captain Marvel' in the MCU and joined the franchise's billion-dollar club.

Captain Marvel was a big hit for Disney and Marvel. Even though the character hadn't appeared in any other Marvel movie until her solo feature, the film still grossed over $1 billion worldwide and the character was warmly received by the audience and since then a sequel was in development. The last time we saw Captain Marvel in action was in 'Avengers: Endgame' in 2019.